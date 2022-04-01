Nature Notes: Celebrating sage-grouse

The sage-grouse is the iconic bird of the Great Basin. No other North American grouse puts on a strutting display like the sage-grouse. Some local agencies and groups are planning a celebration of this somewhat controversial bird.

In April, an event called the Sage-grouse Experience will offer a chance for people to experience and learn more about the bird. Twice a week during the month of April, (prime strutting time), postings will be placed on the Facebook page: “sage grouse experience”. In these postings, experts in the field will cover the importance and biology of the bird, lek behavior, habitat needs, population trends, why the bird is still hunted, projects being completed to improve sage-grouse habitat and projects meant to prevent further loss of their habitat.

People can visit the Facebook page at any time to read the postings. It is hoped visitors will share the postings to their Facebook pages to help spread the word. Partners in the Experience are the Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bristlecone Audubon Chapter, and the Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.

The Experience has been around since 2013, although this year’s online event is different than previous years. In past years, groups met in Elko at 4:30 a.m. to travel by bus to a nearby lek. After viewing sage-grouse strutting, the group returned to Elko for a breakfast prepared by a local 4-H group. A team of speakers talked about the bird during this breakfast. No Experience took place from 2020-2021 due to Covid. The committee decided to try this year as an online event.

One reason the bird is important is its population decline. Estimates of sage-grouse populations are hard to come by. There may be 150,000 sage-grouse in western North America. Trends are easier to find. Sage-grouse have been eliminated from five states and one Canadian Province and populations are at risk in six other states and two Canadian Provinces. Their population has been reduced by 33% during the last 30-40 years. From a population high point in the late 1970s, Nevada’s sage-grouse population has declined by 49-60%.

The quality of sagebrush habitat explains the number of sage-grouse found on it. The BLM estimates sagebrush only dominates about half the land it once did in western North America and holds half the sage-grouse it once did. Nevada contains 31 million acres of good sage-grouse habitat, stretching across the state’s northern half. The size of this habitat has not changed in the last 30 years, but large holes have appeared in it where sagebrush has been lost. Three million acres of Nevada sage-grouse habitat have burned and 38% of Nevada’s leks have been lost. Nevada has also lost 251,600 acres of sagebrush to cheatgrass since 1980.

Elko County’s 2007 sage-grouse population estimates ranged from 37,000-45,000 birds using 750-1,000 leks. The county’s rate of decline is slightly steeper than the statewide drop. Elko County’s land is almost all prime sage-grouse habitat but 17% of it has been lost since 2005 to fires, as 190 leks have burned. (However, NDOW is seeing more birds using burned areas and feels the birds may be recovering as the land recovers from past fires.)

