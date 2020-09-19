Nature Notes: Celebrating wilderness

The Ruby Mountains is a special place, containing 10 peaks above 10,000 feet and more than two dozen alpine lakes. Much of its special quality comes from its two wilderness areas. These wilderness areas were created as part of the Nevada Wilderness Protection Act of 1989.
The Ruby Mountains Wilderness covers 90,000 acres in the heart of the northern Ruby Mountains. Its northern end is close to Secret Pass and runs south for 90 miles to a point near Harrison Pass. The boundary is a rather convoluted shape, wide in some areas and very narrow at the top of Long Canyon and Segunda Creek.
It includes the highest point in the Ruby Mountains, Ruby Dome Peak at 11,387 feet elevation and also Thomas Peak at 11,340 feet. The widely famous Ruby Crest Trail travels between Lamoille Canyon and Harrison Pass and stays within the wilderness for most of that way.
The East Humboldt Wilderness covers 36,000 acres. Its northern end overlooks the town of Wells and it goes south to a point above Snow Water Lake in Clover Valley. The highest point is Hole-in-the-Mountain Peak at 11,127 feet and 11,020-foot Humboldt Peak in the southern portion.
Strangely enough, this wilderness does not include the East Humboldt’s favorite destination and about the only point of access, Angel Lake. The wilderness boundary circles around the ridges above Angel Creek Canyon. Nearby Smith’s Lake is within the wilderness.
But then much of the Ruby Mountain’s favorite destination, Lamoille Canyon, is not within its wilderness area. The canyon is designated a scenic area and the wilderness boundary runs along the ridge line. The Ruby Crest Trail leaves the canyon’s End of the Road and enters the wilderness at Liberty Pass above Liberty Lake, at 10,500 feet elevation.
When hiking Thomas Canyon above the campground, the wilderness boundary is a few yards upslope from the trail, to the left, or east. The trail into Right Fork Canyon enters the wilderness less than a mile beyond the Lions Camp.
These wilderness boundaries were created by Joe Royer. His Ruby Mountain Heli-ski Experience had been using Ruby Mountain slopes without restrictions for 11 years before the wilderness was created. The document creating the wilderness specifically states the boundary will allow heli-skiing.
Joe revised the wilderness boundary to leave out slopes where his helicopter could land and his customers could ski. The Sierra Club fought that first boundary and Joe lost access to some slopes but his business still uses several slopes just outside the wilderness.
In Thomas Canyon, his customers often ski the western slope, to the right, so he placed the wilderness boundary high on this slope. He does not use the eastern slope so the wilderness boundary is much lower.
A good spot to enter the wilderness is Soldier Canyon. The Soldier Creek Trail and the John Day Trail enter wilderness almost immediately.
