Nature Notes: Celebrating wilderness

But then much of the Ruby Mountain’s favorite destination, Lamoille Canyon, is not within its wilderness area. The canyon is designated a scenic area and the wilderness boundary runs along the ridge line. The Ruby Crest Trail leaves the canyon’s End of the Road and enters the wilderness at Liberty Pass above Liberty Lake, at 10,500 feet elevation.

When hiking Thomas Canyon above the campground, the wilderness boundary is a few yards upslope from the trail, to the left, or east. The trail into Right Fork Canyon enters the wilderness less than a mile beyond the Lions Camp.

These wilderness boundaries were created by Joe Royer. His Ruby Mountain Heli-ski Experience had been using Ruby Mountain slopes without restrictions for 11 years before the wilderness was created. The document creating the wilderness specifically states the boundary will allow heli-skiing.

Joe revised the wilderness boundary to leave out slopes where his helicopter could land and his customers could ski. The Sierra Club fought that first boundary and Joe lost access to some slopes but his business still uses several slopes just outside the wilderness.