Nature Notes: Changes to our landscape

Last week, I described the Great Basin landscape of northeastern Nevada of 200 years ago. This week, I tell of three major changes that have taken place during those last 200 years. These changes are described more fully in my book “Sagebrush Heart: the Sagebrush Landscape of Elko County, Nevada.” This must necessarily be a very quick view of these changes. I have covered them in past columns and in the book.

The largest change, and one responsible for most other changes, was the introduction of livestock onto this area’s landscape. The construction of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 provided a way to get livestock to market. Huge herds of cattle and sheep were brought into this area. Many more animals roamed the range than do today. Cattlemen brought in these herds to take advantage of the abundant grass covering this landscape.

I would not denigrate most of today’s ranchers, who have more knowledge of managing the landscape than those early ranchers. Many of today’s ranchers will say they work at repairing damage done by past livestock management methods. Some progressive ranchers use livestock as tools to change the land. One rancher cheekily told me he was “atoning for the sins of his grandfather.” Government oversight of the landscape has also produced changes in livestock numbers and grazing methods.