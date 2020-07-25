Nature Notes: Changes to our landscape

Last week, I described the Great Basin landscape of northeastern Nevada of 200 years ago. This week, I tell of three major changes that have taken place during those last 200 years. These changes are described more fully in my book “Sagebrush Heart: the Sagebrush Landscape of Elko County, Nevada.” This must necessarily be a very quick view of these changes. I have covered them in past columns and in the book.
The largest change, and one responsible for most other changes, was the introduction of livestock onto this area’s landscape. The construction of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 provided a way to get livestock to market. Huge herds of cattle and sheep were brought into this area. Many more animals roamed the range than do today. Cattlemen brought in these herds to take advantage of the abundant grass covering this landscape.
I would not denigrate most of today’s ranchers, who have more knowledge of managing the landscape than those early ranchers. Many of today’s ranchers will say they work at repairing damage done by past livestock management methods. Some progressive ranchers use livestock as tools to change the land. One rancher cheekily told me he was “atoning for the sins of his grandfather.” Government oversight of the landscape has also produced changes in livestock numbers and grazing methods.
Wildfire has always been an essential part of this landscape. Last week, I described how fire reset the cycle of grass and forbs advancing to thick stands of sagebrush. The landscape had enough variety that fire typically had to burn through a few grass and forbs to reach and torch the next sagebrush.
With the introduction of livestock, they started removing the grass and forbs. A curious thing happened in that this seemed to stop most fires. Between 1880 and 1912, only 44 fires burned 11,000 acres in the entire Great Basin. Added to this was people beginning to actively fight fires, seeing fires as abnormal, something to fight with a military approach.
During that time of few fires, the landscape continued in its cycling. Grasses and forbs were replaced with sagebrush. More and more land became covered with mature, dense stands of sagebrush. Few fires occurred to remove the dense sagebrush and start the cycle over. When fires became more prevalent in the mid-20th century, they came back much larger and damaging, as they burned though this abundant fuel of dense sagebrush. Today, in many areas, there is too much sagebrush.
Another change was the introduction of cheatgrass into the landscape. It would have advanced across the landscape on its own, but it was helped by the already damaged landscape, the missing grass and forbs in many area. When large wildfires began burning in the 1950s, part of the reason for their large sizes was the presence of cheatgrass.
Cheatgrass loves fire and fire helps cheatgrass. This annual grass begins growth earlier than native plants. It matures early, by July. It is dry grass just in time for summer lightning storms, whereas native grasses remain green until close to August. Fire rarely kills cheatgrass seeds. The next spring after a wildfire, before natives can return to the burned landscape, cheatgrass pops up thick on the burned land. In some areas, today there is too few sagebrush because of cheatgrass and wildfires.
Some areas have become cheatgrass monocultures where only cheatgrass grows. Fires move through these areas too often to allow any other plants to grow.
Streams have also changed drastically in the last 200 years. Then, many streams flowed across the surface of the ground and wet meadows were common. Livestock damaged riparian areas and began a process called headcutting, where the stream bed drops. Lower stream beds means lowers water tables. Many wet meadows dried up as the ground dried under them and that allowed sagebrush to move into them. In many cases, only range scientists can find where wet meadows once stood. Many streams today are enclosed inside 5-20-foot deep gullies.
The riparian areas along streams were damaged by livestock. Streams held less fish habitat and runoff was faster, so streams dried up. Beavers were trapped out of area streams, starting with the first fur trappers moving through the area in the early 1800s. the lack of beavers helped damage streams.
Next week, I will describe methods being used today to, at least in part, repair these changes to our landscape.
