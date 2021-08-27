Nature Notes: Circling over a wildfire

Tyler is an unassuming technician fighting fires. He has been on almost every fire in Elko County this summer. As soon as he arrives, he begins checking for aircraft dangers like power lines or towers. He watches for water sources for the helicopter buckets. He often helps guide ground forces to the fire, finding them a route on back roads. He starts ordering resources, perhaps single-engine airtankers, called SEATS, larger tankers or more ground personnel.

The aircraft carries six radios and he listens to nine different channels. He said even the tone of the voices provides him information on what is happening, since strident voices tells him the situation is bad. He has 29 seasons of firefighting under his belt and a good understanding of fire behavior.

The arriving tankers check in at 12 miles out and he begins briefing them on conditions. Helicopters are assigned altitudes no more than 500 feet above the ground, with SEATS and tankers at 2,500 feet. His aircraft circles high above the fire in a clockwise pattern. Other aircraft circle counter-clockwise.

Tyler likes to say he works for the ground crews. The tankers will not put out the wildfire, but they will assist ground personnel in their effort to put out the fire. As ground forces arrive, he briefs them and coordinates ground and air attack.