Nature Notes: Circling over a wildfire

Tyler Doggett gathers and distributes information. Only instead of working in a nice office setting, he does his work in the crowded cockpit of an aircraft circling above a wildfire.
His title is Air Attack Group Supervisor and he is a career seasonal employee with the BLM. He works with a twin-engine aircraft and pilot contracted to the BLM. I spoke with Tyler and Alec Goicoechea, Elko BLM Unit Aviation Manager, who oversees the Elko Air Attack, Elko Helitack and Wells SEAT base programs.
I asked Tyler what he does most days. He laughed and said, “I wait for the phone to ring.” Each morning, the pilot fuels and preps the aircraft. Tyler starts gathering information, weather, fire danger, and available aircraft.
Then someone spots a wildfire and his phone rings. He said the aircraft can be in the air in five minutes, although he concedes due to the distance they must taxi from the Dispatch Center to the runway, it may be seven minutes. He carries an iPad that provides more information during the flight.
He can spot the fire’s smoke from miles away and it gives him information on the fire’s behavior. Not only must he contend with smoke from this fire, but this summer the smoke from California fires has added to the difficulty. He finds the fire’s exact location, elevation and size and relays them back to the Dispatch Center. The aircraft carrying Tyler is almost always on scene before ground personnel, sometimes 2-3 hours ahead in a remote location.
Tyler is an unassuming technician fighting fires. He has been on almost every fire in Elko County this summer. As soon as he arrives, he begins checking for aircraft dangers like power lines or towers. He watches for water sources for the helicopter buckets. He often helps guide ground forces to the fire, finding them a route on back roads. He starts ordering resources, perhaps single-engine airtankers, called SEATS, larger tankers or more ground personnel.
The aircraft carries six radios and he listens to nine different channels. He said even the tone of the voices provides him information on what is happening, since strident voices tells him the situation is bad. He has 29 seasons of firefighting under his belt and a good understanding of fire behavior.
The arriving tankers check in at 12 miles out and he begins briefing them on conditions. Helicopters are assigned altitudes no more than 500 feet above the ground, with SEATS and tankers at 2,500 feet. His aircraft circles high above the fire in a clockwise pattern. Other aircraft circle counter-clockwise.
Tyler likes to say he works for the ground crews. The tankers will not put out the wildfire, but they will assist ground personnel in their effort to put out the fire. As ground forces arrive, he briefs them and coordinates ground and air attack.
His main job is to direct aircraft in for their retardant drops. He will direct them along one side of the advancing fire and help them find landmarks to home in on. He may call for a full-load drop or half a load. Often, aircraft drop along the edge of the flames so half of the drop goes on flames to damp them down and half on vegetation next to the flames to help retard the fire. He clears each aircraft to drop down and make a run. Afterwards, drops are evaluated by pilots and by Tyler. Further drops may be used to improve the pattern. He relies heavily on the pilots making the drops to know what is needed.
With ground personnel on the scene, retardant drops must be carefully placed since they can injure or kill ground personnel unlucky enough to be in the drop path. He may call for a dry run so ground personnel can see exactly where the next drop will take place.
Even after the tankers leave the scene, his aircraft will stay to help coordinate ground efforts. The aircraft can stay in place four hours, with a limit of eight hours total flight time daily. He always keeps luggage on the aircraft, ready for a three-week stay somewhere, in case the aircraft is sent somewhere other than Elko. Tyler covers much of the Great Basin, usually going no farther than 1½ hours flight time. His is one of 10 such full-time aircraft stationed across the West for the Bureau of Land Management.
As if that is not enough, on off days the aircraft may be sent out to check for smoke behind a lightning storm. Or as Tyler laughingly said, sometimes through the storm, looking for the beginnings of the next fire.