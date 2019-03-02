The people of Elko County are coming together to help fund the fire rehabilitation of Lamoille Canyon.
Groups are gathering donations to help with recovery of vegetation and structures after last summer’s devastating wildfires. The Range Two Fire and the Owl Creek Fire burned more than 10,000 acres of private lands and land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
The Range Two fire burned into Lamoille Canyon where it burned much of the lower canyon, but thanks to our community, things are looking up for our beloved Lamoille Canyon.
High Desert Imaging started things out with a donation of $10,000. Steve Mims, owner, said “HDI is not just here as a business and we want to do our part as community members to not only leave our beautiful surroundings the way we found it, but to improve it, so it can be enjoyed by our future generations.” He added a challenge for our community to aid in the cause.
Similarly, Elko Federal Credit Union made a donation of $5,000. John Kelly, CEO, said “The Elko Federal Credit Union is tied to the communities of Elko and Spring Creek. This fire had a huge impact on these communities and we wanted to help.”
A community group made up of agencies and nonprofits are working on encouraging donations from individuals and companies. The group is made up of representatives from High Desert Imaging, Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group, Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Nevada Department of Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service and the Nevada Division of Forestry. The U.S. Forest Service and this group will also have a table at the Sportsmen’s Expo this weekend, where people can stop by and ask questions and donate to the cause.
This group has raised over $16,700 toward a goal of $100,000. This money will be used to purchase and distribute seeds of grasses, shrubs and sagebrush. Over winter, 8,000 mountain big sagebrush seedlings were grown, intended for planting this spring. The Friends of the Ruby Mountains will help the Nevada Department of Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service organize a volunteer day to complete this planting in the canyon. Another project will involve planting narrow leaf cottonwood trees inside protective cages.
The Friends of the Ruby Mountains will celebrate this year’s National Trails Day in early June by having volunteers work on the Talbot Creek Trail near the Powerhouse Picnic Area. The lower part of this trail lost its vegetation cover and efforts will include replacing switchback timbers with rock and to somehow delineate the trail so hikers do not tread on emergent vegetation.
The Lions Club is collecting donations to replace the historic lodge that burned in Lamoille Canyon. Over $170,000 has been donated toward their goal of raising one million dollars. The Lions Club has a three-phase plan to rebuild the camp, with the projected total cost being one million dollars. Those who are interested in donating may do so at the Elko Federal Credit Union.
These opportunities offer the Elko area community a chance to come together and help rehabilitate and restore the beauty of Lamoille Canyon.
