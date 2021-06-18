Nature Notes:Enhancing the nature trail

The Nature Trail is a popular stop for Lamoille Canyon visitors. This half-mile loop traverses aspen groves and open areas, past Lamoille Creek and old beaver dams.
The trail was built in 1980 and has lately needed some repair work. It got it this year. Lois Ports of the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter and myself, representing the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, rewrote the trail guide over winter. The 12-page guide describes the vegetation, animals, birds, beaver history, and glaciation features to be seen along the trail. It includes a map of the trail.
Mike McFarlane built two new boxes to hold the trail guides, one to hold copies at the trail beginning and a second box to receive returned guides at the trail’s end. Doug Clarke painted and mounted the boxes. Doug and his brother, Dave, also mounted new numbers on the posts. The trail guide is being converted to a Spanish version, so both languages will soon be available.
The Nature Trail received more intense care on National Trails Day, June 5. One group of volunteers worked on the Nature Trail as a second group worked on the Lamoille Lake Trail. A father and son duo, along with two U.S. Forest Service firefighters, replaced missing posts along the Nature Trail. Family groups painted linseed oil onto the trail’s benches and posts. Two volunteers from the Nevada Outdoor School trimmed back vegetation encroaching on the trail. A group of Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group members and a US Forest Service employee closed off some side trails that had accumulated over the years. The NNSG also provided lunch for the 22 volunteers as US Forest Service geologist, Gregory Van Oosbree, told the volunteer group about hiking the Ruby Crest Trail.
One disappointing detail along the trail that could not be fixed is the absence of beavers. A few years back, the lodge had been occupied and the two dams maintained. Beavers had dammed the water issuing from a spring next to the trail. However, over the years they had cleared aspen growth back away from the stream, until the food was too far away and the beavers left. Since then, the aspens are recovering fast and it is hoped beavers will again move into the abandoned lodge.