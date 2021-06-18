Nature Notes:Enhancing the nature trail

The Nature Trail is a popular stop for Lamoille Canyon visitors. This half-mile loop traverses aspen groves and open areas, past Lamoille Creek and old beaver dams.

The trail was built in 1980 and has lately needed some repair work. It got it this year. Lois Ports of the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter and myself, representing the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, rewrote the trail guide over winter. The 12-page guide describes the vegetation, animals, birds, beaver history, and glaciation features to be seen along the trail. It includes a map of the trail.

Mike McFarlane built two new boxes to hold the trail guides, one to hold copies at the trail beginning and a second box to receive returned guides at the trail’s end. Doug Clarke painted and mounted the boxes. Doug and his brother, Dave, also mounted new numbers on the posts. The trail guide is being converted to a Spanish version, so both languages will soon be available.