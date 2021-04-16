Nature Notes: Enjoying a young sagebrush

Seeing a young sagebrush plant is good. There are many other young plants in this area but this one caught my eye. It made me stop and think while walking a dirt road outside of Elko. Anyone who cares about the Great Basin ecosystem should enjoy such a sight. In so many places, sagebrush is completely gone or very reduced in population.

Sagebrush is the foundation plant of the Great Basin. At least a dozen species of sagebrush grow across the West. This most abundant North American shrub at one time covered 150 million acres of ground. The heart of the sagebrush steppe is the Great Basin and its heart is Elko County.

Roughly 100 bird species, 70 mammals and 23 amphibians and reptiles rely on sagebrush for at least part of their shelter and food. Some sagebrush obligates cannot live outside of sagebrush habitat, such as the sage-grouse, sage sparrow, sagebrush lizard and sagebrush vole. Pronghorn antelope rely on sagebrush for 90% of their food.