Nature Notes: Enjoying a young sagebrush

Seeing a young sagebrush plant is good. There are many other young plants in this area but this one caught my eye. It made me stop and think while walking a dirt road outside of Elko. Anyone who cares about the Great Basin ecosystem should enjoy such a sight. In so many places, sagebrush is completely gone or very reduced in population.
Sagebrush is the foundation plant of the Great Basin. At least a dozen species of sagebrush grow across the West. This most abundant North American shrub at one time covered 150 million acres of ground. The heart of the sagebrush steppe is the Great Basin and its heart is Elko County.
Roughly 100 bird species, 70 mammals and 23 amphibians and reptiles rely on sagebrush for at least part of their shelter and food. Some sagebrush obligates cannot live outside of sagebrush habitat, such as the sage-grouse, sage sparrow, sagebrush lizard and sagebrush vole. Pronghorn antelope rely on sagebrush for 90% of their food.
We have lost roughly 50% of our sagebrush in the last 150 years. We have lost it to rural development, energy extraction, intense grazing, agriculture, and climate change. However, here in the Great Basin, most sagebrush has been lost to wildfires. Across the West since 2000, more rangeland has burned than has forested land. Between 2000 and 2018, over 15 million acres of sagebrush steppe has burned. Since 2000, Nevada has seen more than 20 fires grow to more than 100,000 acres. in 2018, the combined Martin and South Sugarloaf fires north of Elko burned 700,000 acres of sagebrush habitat, leaving a burned strip 90 miles long.
Most of these huge fires are due to cheatgrass. Historically, wildfires burned fairly slowly and “coolly” through sagebrush, often needing to burn across a few native bunchgrasses before torching the next sagebrush. Fires killed sagebrush but most grasses and shrubs survived. Native grasses and forbs came back in a year or two. Sagebrush took decades to return, but it did come back.
Today, cheatgrass can be found on 60 million acres of public land in the Great Basin. Cheatgrass fills in between sagebrush and speeds fires between sagebrush. Fires burn hot and fast. Historically, wildfires burned through areas of sagebrush every 40-50-70 years. Today, some areas are burning every five years.
The first spring after a fire sees grasses and forbs beginning to come back but also sees a good crop of cheatgrass. Fires rarely kill cheatgrass seeds so with less competition it comes back strong the next spring. Too many times, two or three years later, another fire burns through, finishing off most native plants but leaving cheatgrass. Areas of Elko County are cheatgrass monocultures where it is the only plant present, along with a few other weeds. Worse invasive grasses are also moving in, like medusahead and ventenata.
Land managers have abandoned some monoculture areas. Trying to bring them back to native plants would be too costly. Instead, money is spent on protecting areas where sagebrush is still in place. Green strips help slow fires until firefighters can arrive. Major efforts are made to re-seed burned areas, hoping to return enough natives to compete with cheatgrass.
But cheatgrass is winning. Cheatgrass promotes fires and fires promote cheatgrass. Articles on our sagebrush ecosystem too often mention things like “the most threatened ecosystem in North America” or talk about the possible “collapse of the ecosystem” and “sagebrush steppe teetering on the edge”.
So yes, I enjoy the sight of a young sagebrush. I hope millions more young plants are growing across the Great Basin this spring and I hope we can start millions more. The Great Basin ecosystem cannot exist without sagebrush.