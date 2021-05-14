Nature Notes: Familiar with the dusky grouse?

Not sure of the name dusky grouse? How about the old name blue grouse? In 2006, the American Ornithologists’ Union decided the blue grouse species was actually two distinct species.

The dusky grouse is the paler version living inland, along the Rocky Mountain ranges from Nevada, Utah and Colorado up through most of western Canada. The sooty grouse is darker and lives in the Sierra Nevada and coastal mountain ranges through Canada.

In 1805, Lewis and Clark first described and named these birds as the dusky and sooty grouse. However, in 1950, the American Ornithologists’ Union combined them into the blue grouse. They then reconsidered in 2006 and split the species again.

The dusky grouse are non-descript gray or gray-brown color with small heads, long necks and tails. They are large grouse with only the sage-grouse topping them in size. Males have orange-yellow combs over their eyes. During this time of year -- their breeding season -- males display reddish-purple, featherless areas on the sides of their necks, surrounded with rings of white and black feathers. The tail is raised and fanned, displaying a gray edge on the underside.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}