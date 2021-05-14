Nature Notes: Familiar with the dusky grouse?

Not sure of the name dusky grouse? How about the old name blue grouse? In 2006, the American Ornithologists’ Union decided the blue grouse species was actually two distinct species.
The dusky grouse is the paler version living inland, along the Rocky Mountain ranges from Nevada, Utah and Colorado up through most of western Canada. The sooty grouse is darker and lives in the Sierra Nevada and coastal mountain ranges through Canada.
In 1805, Lewis and Clark first described and named these birds as the dusky and sooty grouse. However, in 1950, the American Ornithologists’ Union combined them into the blue grouse. They then reconsidered in 2006 and split the species again.
The dusky grouse are non-descript gray or gray-brown color with small heads, long necks and tails. They are large grouse with only the sage-grouse topping them in size. Males have orange-yellow combs over their eyes. During this time of year -- their breeding season -- males display reddish-purple, featherless areas on the sides of their necks, surrounded with rings of white and black feathers. The tail is raised and fanned, displaying a gray edge on the underside.
They are native birds that live year-round at high elevations in the Ruby Mountains. I see them along the trail into Island Lake in Lamoille Canyon. Their preferred habitat is open, relatively dry slopes, but also in brush, aspen groves and alpine meadows. They spend winters in thicker stands of pine tree, often at higher elevations than their summer areas. Summer food for dusky grouse consists of insects, buds and berries. Winter food is almost exclusively conifer needles.
They are ground birds, preferring to walk most of the time. They only fly, usually downhill, to escape danger. Hens nest on the ground, building simple scrapes in ground litter. Young hatchlings leave the nest the first day and may be seen following the hen as she forages for food.
All grouse species have mating displays, like the grand dance of the sage-grouse. The male ruffed grouse (found lower in Lamoille Canyon) stands atop a log or rock with its crest, ruff and tail erect, and puffed up to nearly double its normal size. It beats its wings to create a rapid-fire drumming sound. The dusky grouse has a subdued display, strutting on the ground with tail raised and fanned, neck feathers spread to reveal the bare patches. They also make noisy flights between branches and the ground. Most of their display is five soft, low-pitched hoots or booms that only a nearby listener can hear. These hoots are given from the ground or low branches on trees.
Not much is known about the population of dusky grouse in the Ruby Mountains. No population surveys are done, but it appears the Ruby Mountains are good habitat for the dusky grouse.