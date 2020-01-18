Nature Notes: Fewer elk on the National Elk Refuge

The method to reach these goals will start with reduced days of alfalfa pellet feeding. Each year, the feeding typically lasts about 70 days and ends in early April. For the next two years and starting this spring, the feeding will end about a week earlier than normal. In future winters, feeding will begin a few days later and end earlier. The final goal is reducing the feeding to where roughly half the number of pellets are dropped each winter. It could even mean no feeding at all during average winters.

The refuge is also feeding bison. The plan calls for a target population of 500 bison using the refuge. Current bison numbers are about 500 so no changes may be needed. They numbered 1,300 in 2007 but recent bison hunts near the refuge have reduced their numbers.

The refuge uses ATVs to haze elk and this will continue. They haze elk off the refuge in May and away from nearby private lands in early winter before feeding begins.

Disease is adding urgency to the plan since in November 2018 a mule deer at the refuge’s boundary had CWD. Feeding elk places them in close proximity to each other and may be a good way to spread this disease.