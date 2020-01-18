Nature Notes: Fewer elk on the National Elk Refuge

A plan has been created to make changes at the National Elk Refuge. Basically, it is a step-down plan since it calls for gradual changes resulting in fewer elk and bison receiving supplemental feeding. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a final Environmental Assessment and final Bison and Elk Management Step-down Plan to guide future management at the National Elk Refuge.
This is the second column regarding the National Elk Refuge adjacent to Jackson, Wyoming. Last week’s column told of the history of the refuge.
The refuge has been feeding elk each winter for 108 years. When created, it was a simple idea of providing supplemental feeding to prevent winter die-offs and to keep elk off area ranches and haystacks. Since then, things have gotten a lot more complicated, with bison added to the mix and diseases like chronic-wasting disease (CWD) making an appearance.
The five-year plan’s goals are to maintain the refuge habitat for all animals, to maintain healthy elk and bison populations and to keep their behavior more natural, while reducing the cost of feeding. It is careful to say the goal is not to reduce the size of the Jackson elk herd, now numbering about 11,000 elk, (in 2007, the herd numbered 13,000) but to reduce the number of elk wintering on the refuge to 5,000. There are now about 6,000-7,000 elk wintering on the refuge. This plan is not to reduce elk numbers overall but rather re-distribute elk to native winter range.
The method to reach these goals will start with reduced days of alfalfa pellet feeding. Each year, the feeding typically lasts about 70 days and ends in early April. For the next two years and starting this spring, the feeding will end about a week earlier than normal. In future winters, feeding will begin a few days later and end earlier. The final goal is reducing the feeding to where roughly half the number of pellets are dropped each winter. It could even mean no feeding at all during average winters.
The refuge is also feeding bison. The plan calls for a target population of 500 bison using the refuge. Current bison numbers are about 500 so no changes may be needed. They numbered 1,300 in 2007 but recent bison hunts near the refuge have reduced their numbers.
The refuge uses ATVs to haze elk and this will continue. They haze elk off the refuge in May and away from nearby private lands in early winter before feeding begins.
Disease is adding urgency to the plan since in November 2018 a mule deer at the refuge’s boundary had CWD. Feeding elk places them in close proximity to each other and may be a good way to spread this disease.
The refuge has several management strategies to combat diseases like CWD. These include monitoring refuge elk and bison for observable disease symptoms, sampling for CWD on the refuge and vicinity from hunter-harvested elk, and immediately shooting any elk that exhibit suspected symptoms of CWD.
The plan calls for stakeholder meetings to develop strategies to address conflicts on private lands when elk wander off the refuge. Because elk and bison move around, this plan was developed cooperatively with the Wyoming Game and Fish department, Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest.
The refuge stresses the plan is meant to be flexible and adaptive. The strategies will be introduced slowly to see how the elk react to the changes. The timing of the plan is going to depend on future winters; severity, temperatures, snow depth, along with the amount of available natural grass, and how the elk respond to reduced feeding.