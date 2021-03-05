Nature Notes: Finding Nevada’s native trout

Many non-native trout have been introduced into Nevada waters. The brook, brown trout, and hatchery raised rainbow trout have all been established. It made me wonder what trout species are native to Nevada.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife showcases our native trout with the Nevada Native Trout Slam. They list five native trout and offer a certificate and a cap for any angler willing to do some traveling and catch one of each of these native trout.
Kevin Netcher is a fisheries biologist in the Elko office of NDOW. I asked him where anglers can go to find these native trout. The easiest is the Lahontan cutthroat trout. It was originally found in Lake Lahontan, the huge Pleistocene lake that filled much of northern Nevada. As it dried up, remnant populations of fish were left behind across the state.
Lahontan cutthroat can be seen, and caught, close to Elko. They inhabit streams flowing off the west side of the Ruby Mountains. Marys River has the largest population, along with the South and North Forks of the Humboldt River. In the late 1800s, newspaper articles tell of Elko residents walking down to the river and catching a bunch of Lahontan cutthroat trout. However, no trout are left in the main Humboldt, due to its deteriorated state.
Lahontan cutthroats can also be found in the Walker River, Truckee River, and Summit Lake, but the most famous fishery is Pyramid Lake. Anglers come from across the country to catch the huge cutthroats in Pyramid Lake. Fish are commonly caught that weigh 30-40 pounds.
At one time, huge Lahontan cutthroats migrated out of Pyramid Lake, up the Truckee River and into Lake Tahoe, but Derby Dam erected in 1905 put an end to that. The original Lahontan strain died out in Pyramid Lake in 1939. Fish were brought in from Summit Lake but did not grow to the monstrous size of the original fish. Then in the 1980s, a tiny population of Lahontan cutthroats was found on the west side of Pilot Peak. They proved to be close genetic matches to the missing strain. After being raised in hatcheries, they were placed in Pyramid Lake and have started producing huge fish again.
The Bonneville cutthroat originally swam in the huge Bonneville Lake that once took up much of northern Utah and extended into Nevada. After the lake shrunk to today’s Great Sale Lake, remnant populations were left in streams along Nevada’s Snake Range, including Great Basin National Park.
The Yellowstone cutthroat is found in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and down the Snake River to the falls at Twin Falls. They can be found in the very northeastern corner of Nevada, along the Goose Creek drainage. Most of their habitat is on private land so please ask permission from the landowner.
Bull trout is another cutthroat species found throughout the northwest. Their range enters Nevada only along 15 miles of the Jarbidge River.
Redband trout is a native rainbow trout. The Columbia River Redband Trout is found in Montana, Washington, and Idaho, and the Great Basin Redband Trout is found in southeastern Oregon and parts of California and Nevada. In Nevada, it can be found in the Bruneau, Jarbidge and Owyhee River drainages.
The Native Fish Slam includes one native fish that is not a trout, although the mountain whitefish is a close cousin to these trout. It can be found in the Bruneau River, and also the Truckee and Walker River drainages. Kevin said Nevada is the only western state that includes mountain whitefish in its list of native fish. Utah has a fish slam, but it is called the Utah Cutthroat Slam.
There you have it, four of the five Nevada native trout may be found only along the very edges of Nevada but they can all be found in Elko County. Only the Bonneville cutthroat will require a trip to White Pine County. Go to NDOW’s web site and print out an application for the Nevada Native Fish-Slam. Then start tying flies, so this summer you can see, and catch, Nevada’s native trout. A good source of information on native trout is the Western Native Trout Initiative.