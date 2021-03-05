Nature Notes: Finding Nevada’s native trout

At one time, huge Lahontan cutthroats migrated out of Pyramid Lake, up the Truckee River and into Lake Tahoe, but Derby Dam erected in 1905 put an end to that. The original Lahontan strain died out in Pyramid Lake in 1939. Fish were brought in from Summit Lake but did not grow to the monstrous size of the original fish. Then in the 1980s, a tiny population of Lahontan cutthroats was found on the west side of Pilot Peak. They proved to be close genetic matches to the missing strain. After being raised in hatcheries, they were placed in Pyramid Lake and have started producing huge fish again.

The Bonneville cutthroat originally swam in the huge Bonneville Lake that once took up much of northern Utah and extended into Nevada. After the lake shrunk to today’s Great Sale Lake, remnant populations were left in streams along Nevada’s Snake Range, including Great Basin National Park.

The Yellowstone cutthroat is found in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, and down the Snake River to the falls at Twin Falls. They can be found in the very northeastern corner of Nevada, along the Goose Creek drainage. Most of their habitat is on private land so please ask permission from the landowner.

Bull trout is another cutthroat species found throughout the northwest. Their range enters Nevada only along 15 miles of the Jarbidge River.