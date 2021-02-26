Nature Notes: Flying night predators

When I hit the play button, the tape recorder booms out “Who who, who-who”. Cindy and I want to see a great horned owl so we have entered this grove of trees after dark. It is a bit spooky walking among the leafless trees. The tape recorder contains owl calls and it again booms out “Who who, who-who”.

This time, we see movement. A darker object against the barely lighter sky. The object approaches and settles into a tree. One more “Who who, who-who” and immediately, the object flies silently through the darkness and lands in the tree right next to us. We can now make out the large eyes of a great horned owl looking down on us, from about six feet above.

At this point, it is easy to imagine what the owl is thinking. Looking down, it says “which one of you is the owl in my territory? Because I’m coming for you.” At this point, Cindy whispers “Do not play that again!” The tape player remains silent as we quickly and quietly leave the area.