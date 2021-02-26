Nature Notes: Flying night predators

When I hit the play button, the tape recorder booms out “Who who, who-who”. Cindy and I want to see a great horned owl so we have entered this grove of trees after dark. It is a bit spooky walking among the leafless trees. The tape recorder contains owl calls and it again booms out “Who who, who-who”.
This time, we see movement. A darker object against the barely lighter sky. The object approaches and settles into a tree. One more “Who who, who-who” and immediately, the object flies silently through the darkness and lands in the tree right next to us. We can now make out the large eyes of a great horned owl looking down on us, from about six feet above.
At this point, it is easy to imagine what the owl is thinking. Looking down, it says “which one of you is the owl in my territory? Because I’m coming for you.” At this point, Cindy whispers “Do not play that again!” The tape player remains silent as we quickly and quietly leave the area.
In our defense, let me say great horned owls are large and intimidating birds. They are the ultimate sky predator of our nights. They can be 24” long, longer than a red-tailed hawk, with a wingspan of 4-5 feet. These owls are also heavier than most hawks. They have large, yellow eyes and long, curved talons. They have long tufts of feathers on their heads, which are not horns but give them their name.
This is nesting season for great horned owls. They are currently nesting in large conifer trees located in quiet areas around Elko. Being late February, they probably have two chicks or at least two eggs in the nest. The females often keep eggs or chicks warm, while lying beneath a blanket of snow. The males have been establishing their territories since late fall.
This early nesting seems to be for two reasons. The chicks stay with the parents a long time, throughout summer, learning how to be an owl. These are large birds and they must learn elaborate hunting strategies. Adults also want their chicks to be practicing their flying and hunting skills when food is plentiful, as other animals raise their young.
Great horned owls eat about anything they can catch at night, including house cats. They eat many types of small mammals, along with birds, reptiles, fish, and even carrion. They like to hunt in open areas, watching from a perch on a power pole or tree. They then silently swoop down on their prey. Town streets often provide these open hunting areas.
I see them on power poles early in the morning before they fly off to their hidden roost for the day. I also hear their deep hooting calls at night. It is a sound that seems to define cold, winter nights in Elko.