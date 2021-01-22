Nature Notes: Foods of the ancestral Shoshone

April meant a trip north to the Snake River for the first salmon runs. This important food was smoked and dried so it could be stored for winter. Early May brought out an animal having several names, marmot, ground hog or ground chuck. Norm said the flesh of this animal was so rich the people could only eat a few each year.

By June, currants were ripe. Ground into meat, they added much enjoyed flavoring. July was a time of fishing. Norm’s grandmother told him “you become like the animals you eat.” She advised him to go after the quick, energetic stream fish rather than the lethargic fish found in still water.

Elderberries are ready in August and chokecherries in September. Wild onions and wild garlic, along with berries, flavored their foods. Much of their foods were stored in underground pits and transported near next winter’s encampment sites.

Norm remembers a woman in Owyhee, perhaps the last person to make a delicious concoction called ant pudding. She gathered ants in the coolness of early morning when the ants were lethargic. She pinched off their abdomens and mixed abdomens with flour to make something like tapioca pudding.