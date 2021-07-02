Nature Notes: Henry Mountains bison

Quick, answer this question: name a spot in North America where bison roam free, where they are not confined by fences, cattle guards or riders. Yellowstone National Park? Not really, since they may be allowed outside the park during winter, they are then hazed by riders back into the park in spring. Antelope Island State Park in the Great Salt Lake? True, no fences but the surrounding lake and a cattle guard on the causeway keeps them from crossing to the mainland. South Dakota’s Custer State Park? No, since fences outside the park stop wandering bison.

Somewhere in Montana, or the Dakotas? How about southern Utah? The Henry Mountains are located between, North to south, Hanksville and Lake Powell. East to west, between Capital Reef NP and Canyonlands NP. Does it not seem like bison country? The only thing hemming in this herd of bison is favorable habitat in the Henry Mountains surrounded by unfavorable desert. This free roaming herd has another distinction as one of the few bison herds that are hunted.

