Nature Notes: Henry Mountains bison

Quick, answer this question: name a spot in North America where bison roam free, where they are not confined by fences, cattle guards or riders. Yellowstone National Park? Not really, since they may be allowed outside the park during winter, they are then hazed by riders back into the park in spring. Antelope Island State Park in the Great Salt Lake? True, no fences but the surrounding lake and a cattle guard on the causeway keeps them from crossing to the mainland. South Dakota’s Custer State Park? No, since fences outside the park stop wandering bison.
Somewhere in Montana, or the Dakotas? How about southern Utah? The Henry Mountains are located between, North to south, Hanksville and Lake Powell. East to west, between Capital Reef NP and Canyonlands NP. Does it not seem like bison country? The only thing hemming in this herd of bison is favorable habitat in the Henry Mountains surrounded by unfavorable desert. This free roaming herd has another distinction as one of the few bison herds that are hunted.
Twenty-three bison were removed from Yellowstone and introduced to the Robbers Roost area of southern Utah in 1941-42. They migrated southwest onto grasslands in the Henry Mountains. Elevation ranges from 3,700 feet at the north shore of Lake Powell to a peak elevation of 11,522 feet at Mt. Ellen. Almost two million acres of public land are administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Vegetation zones in the Henry Mountains range from alpine, along the ridges of Mount Ellen, to warm desert scrub at the base of the mountains.
The bison are thriving and the state of Utah tries to keep the population at around 250-400 animals. Sportsmen were instrumental in bringing bison to the area, and the first hunting tags were given out in 1950. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives out approximately 44 hunting permits annually.
This is an important herd since they are considered a genetically “pure” herd, meaning they have no cattle genes in their bloodlines. They are also free from brucellosis, a disease which affects cattle and bison.
If you want to visit this wild herd of bison, be aware no paved roads enter the Henry Mountains. It was the last named and explored mountain range in the continental United States. The dirt roads can be rough and may wash out during summer monsoon storms. The few visitors come to drive its back roads, for back country camping in undeveloped sites, hiking, spectacular geology and. The BLM maintains three campgrounds and one picnic area. Check with the BLM office in Hanksville.