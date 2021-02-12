Nature Notes: House sparrow feeders

The round, yellow feeder, second from the left, is what I consider my hosp feeder, where I purposely feed hosp away from other feeders, which seems to take some pressure off other feeders. Other birds like house finches use this feeder. This feeder’s box advertised it was hosp proof. Birds must perch on a vertical ring to feed and the box said hosp would never do that, but they do. Feeding ports ring the feeder but I modified it by closing off most ports, leaving one narrow spot where seed is exposed. Only one bird can feed at a time. The feeder is placed in the open, away from trees, where birds must fly out to it, slowing them down a little more. Hosp love to flick aside seeds, which often falls to the ground, where more hosp are waiting. This narrow feeding port does not allow much seed flicking.

The hard plastic tube feeder on the right is the only commercial feeder I have found that “almost” completely excludes hosp. I found it on the Internet. It is designed for goldfinches to eat thistle, or nyjer, seed. The feed ports are located below the perches so goldfinches must hang upside down to feed, something, according to the box, hosp would never do. A few male hosp have hung upside down but most leave it alone. Even then, I had to modify it by removing the middle perch, since hosp figured out they could stand on this perch and reach up to the upper feeding port. A few also hover in place long enough to grab seeds from the ports.