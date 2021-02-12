Nature Notes: House sparrow feeders

Last week, I wrote about good-hearted people unintentionally feeding the invasive, aggressive house sparrows (hosp). The large number of hosp in Elko makes it harder for other, native birds to survive. One solution is to use modified feeders that slow down hosp feeding to allow other, native birds to have a chance to use the feeders.
Hosp are ground feeders, so tossing seed on the ground is what they want. Hosp will be so thick on the ground, that other birds cannot feed. Any type of tray feeder also encourages hosp. They can quickly empty them of seed and keep other types of birds off the feeders.
I built the large wooden feeder on the left. It has fishing line hanging in front of it. The theory is hosp will not fly past these lines, whereas it does not bother other birds like house finches. Male hosp easily fly past the lines and during the day, there are usually one or two male hosp, along with some house finches, on the shelf. However, most hosp stay off it, so the seed lasts 2-3 days. I get a few juncos and white-crown sparrows eating fallen seeds under these feeders.
It took some adjustments to get it to work the best. At first the lines rested against the shelf and the hosp figured out they could simply land on the shelf edge, squeeze between the lines, and hop onto the shelf. I had to move the lines out away from the shelf. The bottoms of the fishing lines are attached to a board to keep them tight. At first, the board was too high. Hosp figured out they could land on the board and hop between the lines onto the shelf. I had to lengthen the lines to lower the board. Now they must fly between the lines.
The round, yellow feeder, second from the left, is what I consider my hosp feeder, where I purposely feed hosp away from other feeders, which seems to take some pressure off other feeders. Other birds like house finches use this feeder. This feeder’s box advertised it was hosp proof. Birds must perch on a vertical ring to feed and the box said hosp would never do that, but they do. Feeding ports ring the feeder but I modified it by closing off most ports, leaving one narrow spot where seed is exposed. Only one bird can feed at a time. The feeder is placed in the open, away from trees, where birds must fly out to it, slowing them down a little more. Hosp love to flick aside seeds, which often falls to the ground, where more hosp are waiting. This narrow feeding port does not allow much seed flicking.
The hard plastic tube feeder on the right is the only commercial feeder I have found that “almost” completely excludes hosp. I found it on the Internet. It is designed for goldfinches to eat thistle, or nyjer, seed. The feed ports are located below the perches so goldfinches must hang upside down to feed, something, according to the box, hosp would never do. A few male hosp have hung upside down but most leave it alone. Even then, I had to modify it by removing the middle perch, since hosp figured out they could stand on this perch and reach up to the upper feeding port. A few also hover in place long enough to grab seeds from the ports.
The sock feeder, second from the right, also holds thistle seed. Goldfinches and house finches cling to the netting and pick out seeds. Hosp do the same and since they are larger, can tear large holes in the netting. I covered most of the sock with bubble wrap, (anything would work) to keep birds off the sides. They can only feed by hanging upside down at the bottom, which keeps most hosp away. One problem with both these thistle feeders is house finches will not hang upside down so it eliminates them, although they do use the other feeders.
I have not found anything hosp will not eat. I tried to feed suet. I hung a horizontal board and attached a suet cage to its bottom. The theory being hosp would not hang upside down to get at the suet, but they ate all the suet. In the summer, I put out apples and grape jelly for the orioles. Hosp eat both but slow enough that the orioles get most of the food.
An uneasy truce takes place in my backyard. I feed 50-60 hosp each day to also feed a few other, native birds. Let me know of your experiences with hosp, at hyslop.nv@gmail.com.