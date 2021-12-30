Nature Notes: How did we do it without today’s gear?

At one time, I spent about a month worth of nights sleeping on the ground each summer. Many of these nights were during backpacking trips. Everything was fine until I looked through a copy of Outside magazine, the buyer’s issue, and wondered how we made it back then without all the gear available now.

The first is bear spray! Anyone who has slept in a tent while in bear country knows that moment in the middle of the night when a twig snaps outside the tent and their heart rate doubles.

My sister, Cindy and I once walked into Alaska’s Anan Bear Observatory along a half mile trail that was mostly boardwalk. Having been warned to not surprise a bear (given to us by a ranger carrying a shotgun), we walked the path by taking two stomping steps, clapping our hands twice, and yelling “Yo, bear”. We did not surprise a bear, most likely because any bears close by were rolling on the ground and laughing.

A group of family members and friends made two trips into Yellowstone N.P.’s back country. We canoed into Shoshone Lake where we stayed a few nights. At that time, the advice covering a bear charge was to drop your pack, curl up on the ground with your fingers interlaced behind your neck, and hope for the best. (At least this was not the prior advice, to climb a tree, which was an even worse idea.)

During both trips, the groups included three teenage boys so we were not worried about surprising a bear. I do have a photo of my son pointing up at bear scratch marks on a tree next to our tent, which was a little disconcerting.

Now days, everyone carries bear spray. It has been proven multiple times to stop a bear charge. You know it works when you see park rangers carrying bear spray during bear jams along the roads. Today, you follow all the rules, make noise, hike in groups, but you still have that bear spray can as a backup. Back then, how that can would have changed the whole back country experience.

Back then, the world would have learned we were in trouble when Cindy arrived at the pick-up point but we did not. If our son was part of the group, she would have immediately alerted authorities. If it was just me and some friends, she would still have alerted someone, but maybe a couple days later, just in case we made it out. Now days, with gadgets like the Spot, backpackers can send an SOS to local authorities. They can send text messages to families telling what is happening, with the messages including a map showing their exact location.

Back then, my camp stove used white gas. I pumped up pressure in the gas container and poured a small amount in a cup beneath the stove head. I lit the gas in the cup and waited for it to heat before opening the valve releasing the gas. If I was lucky, the heated apparatus started the burners. If I was unlucky, flames shot up and singed my eyebrows. Now, there is a myriad of pressurized gas stoves using propane or butane. But my favorite is a stove that uses a battery and burns twigs and pine needles.

Back then, the only lighting was mag-lights, small, metal flashlights. I carried a couple of extra batteries to keep mine going, but if all the batteries ran out, it was dark. Now days, everyone has head lamps. There are also solar-powered flashlights and inflatable lamps.

Back then, when it rained during a trip -- and it usually did -- I dug out my rain poncho. Many a mile I hiked in a poncho, with my lower legs soaked. Now, ponchos do not even seem to be advertised. Everyone wears lightweight rain pants and jackets. All the new packs come with waterproof bags.

Back then, a chair was a log or rock. For a more comfortable chair, I sat on the ground with my back against a log or rock. Now days, there are lightweight, inflatable pads, some with back rests.

Back then, when it got cold, I put on a stained, grungy, hooded sweatshirt worn only during such trips. When it got colder, I sat closer to the fire. Now, super lightweight down jackets come with gold-colored lining, some even with heating pads.

Back then, I carried a camping pillow, a small cushion sewn into a nice case by Cindy. My backpack mates made fun of it, preferring their pillow of rolled up clothes. Now days, everyone has an inflatable pillow that is contoured for their head.

My sleeping pad was a flat foam board that barely rolled up and barely cushioned the rock that always magically appeared under my ribs. Now, there are a multitude of inflatable, comfortable, lightweight pads. Some are even heated!

How did we even survive those old days, yet alone manage to have so much fun without the proper equipment?

