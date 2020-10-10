Nature Notes: How intelligent is a raven?

The common raven’s intelligence is often compared to that of dolphins and chimpanzees. In experiments, they have shown they can solve problems, remember how people treated them, and plan for future events.

Bernd Heinrich is a biology professor at the University of Vermont. He has written over a dozen books about the natural world, including “Ravens in Winter” and “Mind of the Raven.” He has also conducted extensive research on ravens.

In his “Mind of the Raven,” he recounts research done with captive ravens in an aviary. His question was are ravens actually intelligent? Can they solve problems? This test involved obtaining food in a way they had never before seen. He planned on a series of experiments and hoped a raven would eventually find a way to get at the food. He could then watch to see if other ravens could successfully learn the technique from that raven.

He tied a string to a perch and tied a leathery salami to the other end so it was suspended about six feet off the ground. Then he retreated to a spot where he could watch but not be seen. The dominant pair of ravens soon landed on the perch and eyed the salami below them. They hopped to watch it sway and they pecked furiously at the knot and flew away.