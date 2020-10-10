Nature Notes: How intelligent is a raven?

The common raven’s intelligence is often compared to that of dolphins and chimpanzees. In experiments, they have shown they can solve problems, remember how people treated them, and plan for future events.
Bernd Heinrich is a biology professor at the University of Vermont. He has written over a dozen books about the natural world, including “Ravens in Winter” and “Mind of the Raven.” He has also conducted extensive research on ravens.
In his “Mind of the Raven,” he recounts research done with captive ravens in an aviary. His question was are ravens actually intelligent? Can they solve problems? This test involved obtaining food in a way they had never before seen. He planned on a series of experiments and hoped a raven would eventually find a way to get at the food. He could then watch to see if other ravens could successfully learn the technique from that raven.
He tied a string to a perch and tied a leathery salami to the other end so it was suspended about six feet off the ground. Then he retreated to a spot where he could watch but not be seen. The dominant pair of ravens soon landed on the perch and eyed the salami below them. They hopped to watch it sway and they pecked furiously at the knot and flew away.
The next day, he repeated the experiment when one of the pair methodically solved the problem on its first try. It reached down below the perch as far as it could and grasped the string in its beak. It then stood up and pulled up the string and the food. It then carefully positioned one foot on the string where it crossed the perch. When it released the string from its beak, the food was now considerably closer. The bird repeated this exercise until the salami was close enough to grab.
In further experiments, the bird performed the technique again, even faster. He tested five different groups of ravens and each bird performed the task without the need to learn it from others.
Another experiment revealed an even higher level of intelligence. Instead of suspending the salami, he placed it on the perch but still tied to the string. A bird would quickly arrive to snatch the easy pickings and Heinrich would chase it off. The first time, the bird invariably tried to fly off carrying the salami, only to have it rudely jerked from its beak by the attached string. The second and all further times, it would drop the salami before flying away. He also tested some American crows but they never did figure out either how to get at the food or to drop it before flying off.
It seems ravens can also plan. In other research, birds were shown a box with a tube out the top, along with three stones. They learned to use a stone as a tool, by dropping it down the tube, making the box release a doggie treat. Other familiar objects, like a small wooden wheel and a ball, would not work.
They were then shown the box, but without any available stones. Then the box was taken away. An hour later, in another location, they were shown a tray containing a stone plus three useless objects. They were allowed to remove only one object from the tray before it was removed. Fifteen minutes later, the box was brought back in. In 14 cases, they had chosen the stone and proceeded to use it correctly.
In another experiment, they were trained to return a token to a human for a food reward. After an hour, they were offered three items, one of which was the token and another of which was a low-quality snack. After 15 minutes, the bartering person came back, and the raven could exchange the tokens for the food. They chose the token around 73% of the time.
Ravens also remember how they were treated by certain people. Ravens were given a low-quality snack (bread), but they could trade it for a high-quality snack (cheese). One human fairly traded the cheese for the bread. The other person took their bread but ate the cheese themselves.
After two days, and then one month, three humans entered the aviary, the fair one, the unfair one, and a neutral control. The raven took a piece of bread to the fair human, showing they remembered being cheated and did not fall for that again.
