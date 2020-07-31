Nature Notes: Improving the landscape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I described three problems that have damaged the Great Basin landscape of northeastern Nevada. This week, I tell of hope for the future, strategies that are being used to overcome these three problems. These changes are described more fully in my book “Sagebrush Heart: the Sagebrush Landscape of Elko County, Nevada.” This must necessarily be a very quick view of these strategies. I have covered them in past columns and in the book.

The serious problem of huge wildfires has not gone away. These huge fires of recent years have removed a lot of sagebrush and have helped cheatgrass take over areas. But, fast discovery and response have helped keep small fires from becoming huge. Recently, over 20 fires have been put out before they grew over two acres.

Agencies have situated trucks and personnel so many fires are quickly found and put out. Satellites detect active fires and send coordinates to the ground. LightningMaps.org shows locations of recent lightning strikes. Many fires are first spotted by area ranches. Some ranches have their own water tanks, pumps and hoses to get a fast start on fires. A few send out watchers when thunderstorms are pending. The BLM and NDF utilize ranching coordinators, area ranchers who work with affected ranches to improve communications and coordinate ranch responses to fires.