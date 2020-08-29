Nature Notes: Is that a chipmunk?

Campers at Thomas Canyon Campground enjoy watching chipmunks run across their campsite, or even chipmunks running right up to campers. The problem is the animals they are most likely calling chipmunks are not chipmunks. The animals usually seen throughout the campground are golden-mantled ground squirrels.
To tell chipmunk from ground squirrel, look at their faces. Chipmunk stripes go up their back and also across their face. Golden-mantled ground squirrel stripes go up their back but stop at the shoulders. A golden-brown or red mantle covers their shoulders, neck and face. A second way is ground squirrels are much larger than chipmunks.
Golden-mantled ground squirrels are common in mountains across the West. They are nine inches to 11 inches long, including the tail. They eat pine nuts, especially pinyon pine nuts, acorns, forbs, shrubs, fungi, insects, eggs, young birds, lizards, carrion, and unfortunately, human foods left on the ground or tossed to them. Only rarely do they venture into shrubs or trees, spending most of their time on the ground.
They truly hibernate, putting on fat reserves in late summer to last them over winter. They do store food outside their winter dens for eating in early spring, when they emerge and food is scarce.
There are about 21 distinct species of chipmunks across the West. Three species live around Elko, Nevada: the Uinta, cliff and least chipmunks. Much of their descriptions are the same, and individual species are difficult to tell apart. The Bryce Canyon National Park website lists these differences. The Uinta chipmunk has wide and distinct dark brown or black stripes, the least chipmunk’s dark stripes are narrow. The cliff chipmunk is the least colorful of the three species. It lacks any orange coloration and is mainly gray with faint, thin, black-and-white stripes.
They all live in sagebrush, pinyon-juniper and mountain pine habitat. They eat a variety of seeds, including juniper and chokecherry, along with buds, pollen and fruits. A relatively large part of the diet is fungi, which they dig up. Occasionally they eat insect larvae, birds’ eggs, and carrion. Cheek pouches allow chipmunks to transport food back to their nests and still run at full speed on all fours.
They do not truly hibernate but enter into prolonged states of torpor, a temporary state close to hibernation. They wake up periodically to eat food they gathered and stored in their dens during late summer. Instead of storing energy in body fat like ground squirrels, they store food to renew their energy throughout winter.
They are active during the day and spend much of their time above the ground in trees and shrubs. Seeing a chipmunk standing upright on top of a sagebrush is common. The cliff chipmunk got its name because it is often seen scaling cliffs.
My favorite is the least chipmunk. They are the smallest of the three and also the smallest chipmunk in the West, merely seven to nine inches long, including their tail. That tail is the best part. When sitting still, they whip it back and forth on the ground and when on the run, the tail is held upright, where it whips forward and back like, well, a whip. During these runs, they have been timed at almost five miles per hour, no doubt helped along by that whipping tail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!