Nature Notes: Is that a chipmunk?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Campers at Thomas Canyon Campground enjoy watching chipmunks run across their campsite, or even chipmunks running right up to campers. The problem is the animals they are most likely calling chipmunks are not chipmunks. The animals usually seen throughout the campground are golden-mantled ground squirrels.

To tell chipmunk from ground squirrel, look at their faces. Chipmunk stripes go up their back and also across their face. Golden-mantled ground squirrel stripes go up their back but stop at the shoulders. A golden-brown or red mantle covers their shoulders, neck and face. A second way is ground squirrels are much larger than chipmunks.

Golden-mantled ground squirrels are common in mountains across the West. They are nine inches to 11 inches long, including the tail. They eat pine nuts, especially pinyon pine nuts, acorns, forbs, shrubs, fungi, insects, eggs, young birds, lizards, carrion, and unfortunately, human foods left on the ground or tossed to them. Only rarely do they venture into shrubs or trees, spending most of their time on the ground.

They truly hibernate, putting on fat reserves in late summer to last them over winter. They do store food outside their winter dens for eating in early spring, when they emerge and food is scarce.