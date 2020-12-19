Nature Notes: Is that a whitebark or limber pine tree?

The upper slopes and elevations of the Ruby Mountains are dominated by two important pine tree species, the whitebark pine and limber pine. These tree species provide important wildlife habitat, food, and increase snowpack retention in our high elevation ecosystems.
While driving up Lamoille Canyon, I am always wondering if one tree or another is a whitebark or limber pine. Both pines carry needles growing in clusters of five so that does not help. I am not good at telling these two pines apart, so I asked for help from Duncan Leao, Forest Fuels and Vegetation Program Manager for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Duncan told me elevation is one a good way to separate out the two pines. He has not sampled the tree species in Lamoille Canyon but said a fairly good guide is using Roads End as a dividing line. He estimates above the elevation of Roads End you are probably seeing 80% whitebark pines and 20% limber pines. Below you are seeing 90% limber and 10% whitebark.
Duncan said pinecones are the best way to identify any individual tree. Whitebark cones are purplish and fairly round and up to 3 inches long, while limber cones are green to yellow, and more pointed, conical, and up to 4 inches long. Whitebark cones grow pointing up or outward on tree branches, while limber cones hang downward. Whitebark cones on the tree will always be closed up, while you may see opened limber cones. You may find opened limber pinecones on the ground, but you will not find whitebark cones on the ground. About all you may find is bits of cone cores or scales torn off the cones.
If you can get close enough, whitebark cones have a sweet odor, while the cones of the limber pine have a turpentine odor. If you do not see the seed producing cones, the small male pollen cones on the tips of the branches are more reddish-purple in the whitebark pine while the limber pine has a yellow pollen cone.
Whitebark cones and their seeds are designed often to be opened only by the Clark’s nutcracker. The cones grow at the ends of branches where nutcrackers can easily reach them. The cones do not open on the tree to reduce “theft” by other birds or mammals.
This nutcracker has a strong beak to chip open a pinecone. It pries loose cone scales and removes the pine nuts, with torn off cone scales falling to the ground. The bird stores the pine nuts in a special pouch beneath its tongue and it then flies off. At another spot, using its beak, it digs a small hole usually in the soil and drops the pine nuts into it before covering the hole and flying away. The birds return to these caches of food throughout the year, to dig up and eat the seeds.
It has been documented that the Clark’s nutcracker can easily travel as far as 10 miles for whitebark cones and their caches. They create hundreds of such caches each year, storing several thousand seeds and remarkably, remember the location of most. The forgotten caches often sprout into new whitebark pine trees. These new trees often grow in clusters since multiple trees started their growth from the same buried cache.
There are actually four pine species in the Ruby Mountains but the other two are easy to identify. In the lower part of the mountains and in lower Lamoille Canyon, the singleleaf pinyon pine, sometimes called the piñon pine, has pine needle growing individually from the limbs. These needles end in sharp points. Simply jab your hand with some pinyon needles and you will know instantly by the pain.
A few Bristlecone pine trees grow on upper slopes in the northern Ruby Mountains, but they occupy only one grove on a steep slope in Thomas Canyon. The southern Rubies and the Eastern Humboldt Range have many more bristlecones. The needles also have five needles in a cluster but they are shorter, about one inch in length, and cover the branches so fully, they are often compared to looking like a bottle brush.
