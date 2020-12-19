Nature Notes: Is that a whitebark or limber pine tree?

If you can get close enough, whitebark cones have a sweet odor, while the cones of the limber pine have a turpentine odor. If you do not see the seed producing cones, the small male pollen cones on the tips of the branches are more reddish-purple in the whitebark pine while the limber pine has a yellow pollen cone.

Whitebark cones and their seeds are designed often to be opened only by the Clark’s nutcracker. The cones grow at the ends of branches where nutcrackers can easily reach them. The cones do not open on the tree to reduce “theft” by other birds or mammals.

This nutcracker has a strong beak to chip open a pinecone. It pries loose cone scales and removes the pine nuts, with torn off cone scales falling to the ground. The bird stores the pine nuts in a special pouch beneath its tongue and it then flies off. At another spot, using its beak, it digs a small hole usually in the soil and drops the pine nuts into it before covering the hole and flying away. The birds return to these caches of food throughout the year, to dig up and eat the seeds.