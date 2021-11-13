Nature Notes: Killing coyotes

Coyotes are the one animal people love to hate. People who kill things love to kill coyotes.

This is reflected in Nevada’s coyote hunting. Coyotes are not protected in any way. Anyone, resident or non-resident, can kill any coyotes they see with no limits on number taken. They can hunt coyotes without a license, any time of the year, day or night, (night hunting is banned in some counties, including Elko).

Hunters can use any type of weapon and ammunition they want, along with broadcasted alarm calls, decoys, baits and dogs. Many coyote hunters come from neighboring states, drawn by Nevada’s coyote hunts and open, accessible spaces to hunt them. Any hunter who takes a coyote by trapping, or sells raw furs for profit, needs a trapping license.

Coyote killing contests are held, although participants prefer calling the events “coyote-calling contests.”

Nevada Wildlife Services is a part of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. They routinely kill coyotes to protect livestock. They often shoot coyotes from the ground, from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. They also use neck snares, foothold traps, and M-44 cyanide capsules to kill coyotes.

Statistics are available for the year 2020. During October-December, Wildlife Services killed 1,715 coyotes in Nevada. During these same three months, they killed 315 coyotes in the Eastern part of the state.

They put out a monthly newsletter titled “Trapline”. The most recent available issues are from 2020. Here are a few examples of their larger kills. In September four cattle ranches in eastern Elko County reported high predation losses in the past and reported seeing many coyotes in their calving pastures. A plane came from Elko and killed 21 coyotes.

Also in September, two cattle ranches in central Elko County reported coyote predation problems in the past and saw several coyotes in their calving pastures. The Elko plane killed 15 coyotes. Looking at their newsletter, it appears that Wildlife Services returns to the same ranches year after year to kill coyotes. Theirs is an industry of killing coyotes.

The number of coyotes killed yearly through combined hunting and Wildlife Services may amount to 8,000-10,000 animals. The Nevada Department of Wildlife makes no estimate on population size or mortality rates.

Of interest is the fact that hunters and government killers have little effect on coyote numbers. We have been persecuting coyotes in the Western US for over 100 years, using shooting, trapping, snaring and poisoning. During this time, coyotes have increased their population and increased their range across North America.

Year after year, there has been no reduction of coyote numbers in Elko County, despite all this killing.

