Nature Notes: Lake Powell’s dropping water level

We have family members who have kept a houseboat on Lake Powell for years. Cindy and I have made numerous trips to southern Utah to boat with them. We recently visited the lake and saw the effects of dropping water levels on the lake and on its boating. We have watched the “bathtub ring” expand but that is the least of the developing problems.

As I write this, the water elevation at Glen Canyon Dam is 3,530 feet, 170 feet below “full pool”, at 3,700 feet. Lake levels are dropping about one to one and a half inches a day. The National Park Service (NPS) maintains a web page on changing lake levels. It lists 14 boat launch sites that are closed due to low water levels. Only the auxiliary ramp at State Line can now launch boats.

During our first visit to Wahweap Marina years ago, we parked in a paved parking lot and walked down to the docks on a paved path bordered with benches and landscaping. That old trail is still visible in the above photo, but it no longer connects to the docks. During our latest trip, we drove down the boat launch ramp and turned onto a steep, dusty, gravel road, which dropped past three old parking areas and ended close to the water. Debris littered the shore below the parking lot.

During our first visit, we left Wahweap Marina on the family houseboat and simply proceeded up the lake. Years later, the water dropped far enough that the direct route was too shallow so the NPS dug a channel through a sand bank. For a few years, boats maneuvered past one another through this narrow channel. Then the water level dropped past that channel and boats then traveled toward the dam and turned up the main river channel to reach the open lake. This route was fairly wide and easy. Today, it is a twisting, narrow channel where boats must carefully pass each other.

Antelope Point Marina lies along the river channel. It can no longer launch anything larger than a paddle boat. The channel past this marina is narrow and lined with cables dropping off rocks to pass underwater where they hold the floating marina in place. Unlucky houseboats have snagged a cable in passing.

One of the pleasures of boating on Lake Powell was always a stop at Dangling Rope Marina to get gas and ice cream. It was heavily damaged in a rainstorm last summer. That and lower water levels resulted in its closure through at least next summer.

That has created a problem since the only gas now available is at either end of the lake, and boaters cannot travel the length of the lake on a tank of gas. The NPS is warning boaters not to go too far where they might not be able to return before running out of gas.

Rainbow Bridge is a huge arch accessible from Lake Powell. During our first visit to it, we sat on a ski boat tied to the NPS dock and looked up at the arch. During the next visit, the water had dropped so we walked a couple hundred yards on a paved path to see the arch. Today, the NPS does not encourage boaters to try to reach the arch. The dock has been removed so boaters beach their boat on a mud flat. The hike is now almost two miles long and the lower part passes through mud and debris left from summer rainstorms.

Wahweap Marina has plenty of water under it although workers have to keep moving docks out from shore as the water level drops. An island has appeared in the middle of the marina, seen in the above photo. One entire dock had to be moved and added onto a neighboring dock, making for a long walk to some boats.

I can remember taking the ski boat out of the marina and cruising in large loops between the marina and the far shore. Today, that shore is much closer to the marina. The tightest spot has buoys showing boats where they can safely pass.

In the future, the calamity for Wahweap Marina houseboats may be when that tortuous river route becomes too shallow for houseboats, and they become cut off from the main lake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0