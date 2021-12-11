Nature Notes: Living with vandalism

Vandalism is a problem everywhere, but here I am focusing on vandalism in our beloved Ruby Mountains.

Recently, the Powerhouse Picnic Area was tagged with graffiti. The rest room, sign, dumpster, and rocks were spray painted. USFS workers repainted the rest room and sign, but rocks are more difficult. They had to load a pressure washer with paint remover to clear the boulders of spray paint. At about the same time, rocks at the Angel Creek Campground were also spray painted and cleaned.

This summer, the Lamoille Canyon Road was closed while debris flows were cleared from the road. Over Labor Day weekend, a gate was destroyed, and a barrier moved to open the road. Diesel fuel was stolen out of the road equipment.

Last fall, after the concessionaires left Thomas Canyon Campground for the season, rolls of toilet paper were lit on fire in two restrooms, blackening the floors and walls. Last year, a USFS building south of Mountain City was burned to the ground. In 2019, windows, light fixtures and a wall partition were destroyed at Camp Lamoille, operated by the Elko Lions Club. Also in 2019, graffiti was spray painted on boulders on Harrison Pass and along the Jarbidge Road.

Josh Nicholes is the District Ranger for the Mountain City, Ruby Mountains, and Jarbidge Ranger District (USFS). I asked Josh how graffiti affects the USFS. He said the worst is the disappointment felt by USFS employees over vandalism, and how it demoralizes workers. Other projects need to be delayed to have the time to clean up vandalism. The reopening of Lamoille Canyon Road was delayed a week after that vandalism. Money that should go toward other projects has to be used removing graffiti and fixing vandalized signs and structures. The worst type of vandalism is spray painting rocks and boulders, given the work it takes to remove the spray paint.

The possibility of vandalism plays at least a small part in future work. Materials used in signs and tables are chosen to resist vandalism, such as more expensive metal picnic tables rather than wood. Thought must be put toward leaving out project materials and equipment during a project where people can get to them. Josh reports adding the American flag to their carsonite signs has reduced vandalism to the signs.

Ok, so here is my take on at least some vandalism. There are people who would like to destroy, burn and spray paint public property, but a thin veneer of civilized behavior keeps them from doing it. Perhaps they fear being called idiots. But, if they can find some perceived justification for the act, maybe that allows them to do it.

How much vandalism done to USFS property is somehow a way to get back at the bureaucratic USFS? Did the people who “opened” Lamoille Canyon Road this fall feel they were getting back at the USFS for other road closures? Did the people who vandalized Camp Lamoille in 2019 think the buildings actually belonged to the “evil” USFS, rather than the local, fraternal, Lions Club?

If young people can watch online videos showing the same type of vandalism, does that free them to create their own acts and videos?

Josh told me the frustrating part is that vandalism does not harm the USFS. It is the US taxpayers that pay for the removal of graffiti. He wanted me to add his thanks to people who report vandalism and to those volunteers that help remove or repair the damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2