Nature Notes: Looking back at 600 columns

Struggling to come up with an idea for my next column, I scrolled through my records and realized I have written over 600. The earliest was written in January of 2008 and this does not count the many others written before I started this numbering system.

People have mentioned their enjoyment of reading about nature and especially Elko’s backyard. Most of these columns are available on the Internet, easily found by searching for a subject plus “nature notes elko”, but I wanted to make them more available.

At grayjaypress.com/backyard, readers can find more than 20 columns, free for reading. More will be added in the future. Also available is a free e-book about Lamoille Canyon. It is written as Haibun, a form of travel journal, containing a mixture of haiku poetry and prose.

Looking at my records, I came across at least 25 columns covering wild horses. Most focus on horses in Nevada since our state contains almost two-thirds of the U.S.’s wild horses. The first columns were informative and described gathers I have attended. Two columns in succession covered the history of wild (or range) horses in Nevada.

But later columns grew more critical of a BLM program that has allowed Nevada’s horse population to climb to 42,994 wild horses, almost four times the number of horses the BLM says should be there. The columns describe a broken program stymied by the 50,354 horses held in long-term facilities, almost as many as live in the wild.

Unfortunately, I have covered natural (and unnatural) disasters in the Ruby Mountains. The Range2 fire started by a shooter at the Spring Creek Shooting Range and the debris flows from a summer rainstorm. It has been more pleasant to cover recovery efforts from these disasters. Examples are the rapid recovery of aspens from the wildfire, the volunteer efforts to help mountain mahogany recovery, and the reopening of the Lamoille Canyon Road.

Wolves have filled several columns, covering updates on wolf populations across the West. I have described the wolf hunting, trapping and bounties paid by Idaho in attempts to limit their numbers, and how wolves have not decimated Idaho’s elk population. One column came out on April 1st and I could not resist a column covering Nevada’s first wolf den. Although the newspaper gave away the April Fool’s joke, I still alarmed some people, at least until, or if, they read the last sentence.

Numerous columns have covered Nevada rangelands and the devastating combination of wildfires and cheatgrass. A common theme has been the work being done by agencies and ranchers to rehabilitate the sagebrush steppe and improve its riparian areas, such as how the return of beavers is helping our area streams.

Yellowstone N.P. as a mixing bowl of animals and ecosystems, fascinates me. The introduction of wolves has changed not only the park but the entire west. The interlinked ecology and how more lake trout in Yellowstone Lake have reduced the yearly elk calf crop.

Sagebrush has supplied several columns. Why this interesting plant blooms in the fall, why it is called a wintergreen, and why it is so important to wintering wildlife. Tied to that subject are sage-grouse. The fight to keep them from being listed as an endangered species, and the new landscape rules put in place. I wrote about the yearly cycle of these iconic birds, and how they manage to gain weight over winter by eating sagebrush leaves while avoiding its irritating terpenoids.

Numerous columns have described local birds like poorwills and Himalayan snowcocks, mammals like the unique pronghorn, reptiles like horned lizards, and insects like Mormon crickets. Yearly, I have given an update on my fight against the 50-60 house sparrows that clean out my feeders. They are in my back yard as I write this.

No matter how many serious issues I cover, I know none will get me as many comments as columns about hummingbirds. Whether it is describing the local species, their aggression toward other hummingbirds, or their many myths and misconceptions.

