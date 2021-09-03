Nature Notes: Misconceptions about hummingbirds

What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? In my yard, they are present from mid-May to mid-September. What other bird comes as close to you as a hummingbird? Who has not had a hummingbird hover in front of your face? Yet misconceptions abound concerning these birds that bring so much pleasure to so many people.

One such misconception is these tiny birds, the smallest in the bird world, cannot take care of themselves without our help. The problem is they existed just fine for thousands of years before we humans began putting out sugar water for them. We do help them receive that quick energy they get from sugar water but they also get the same thing, sugar and water, from flower nectar. hummingbird brains weigh 4.2% of their body weight. Human brains weigh only 2% of their body weight. Many scientists claim they are among the most intelligent of birds.

Another one is feeders must be red or yellow. My feeder is red plastic with yellow plastic flowers surrounding the feeding ports. Some even go so far as saying we need to trick them into coming to a feeder by dying the sugar water red. Flower nectar is clear and sugar water should also be clear. Also, use no brown sugar or honey, just plain old white sugar.