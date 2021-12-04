Nature Notes: Needles and leaves

Coniferous and deciduous: they sound easy enough. Coniferous trees carry leaves that are needle-shaped. These trees are termed evergreens since the trees carry these needles year around. The needles do drop off every few years and new needles replace them, but the tree always has needles. Deciduous trees and shrubs carry broad, flat leaves and the trees/shrubs lose their leaves once a year. For part of the year, usually winter, deciduous trees and shrubs carry no leaves.

There are several native evergreen trees in this area. Pinyon, bristlecone, limber, and white bark pines are all evergreen conifers. Pinyon pines in this area carry single needles with tips that are very sharp. The others carry needles in groups of five.

Our junipers are also evergreens, although junipers like Utah junipers carry their needles in the form of flat scales. Junipers grow well with pinyon pines, so well that whole areas of Nevada are called pinyon-juniper woodlands.

Just to be different, common junipers carry small, sharp-ended needles. In the Ruby Mountains, common junipers grow mostly as low mats. The best way to identify common junipers is to stumble into their mats of very sharp needles.

We have numerous native deciduous trees like cottonwood, aspen, mountain maple, chokecherry, and willow. They carry broad, flat leaves that drop off the trees each fall.

But then some confusion begins. Take our native curl-leaf mountain mahogany trees. Where they line the middle road in Lamoille Canyon, people might call them trees, but others look more like tall shrubs. They carry flat leaves that are so long and narrow, so they look like needles. These leaves are evergreen, since mahogany leaves stay on the shrubs during winter. Mountain mahoganies are evergreen, broad-leaf shrubs.

Snowbrush is the thick, mat-producing plants covering the slopes above Angel Lake Campground. They carry bunches of white flowers, and their leaves are flat and oval-shaped. They also retain their leaves over winter, so they are evergreen. Oregon grapes are small shrubs carrying white flowers that become purple fruits. The leaves are spiky, and holly-like. Each fall, the leaves turn bright red and stay that way until spring, when they turn back to green, so Oregon grape is an evergreen.

Even more confusing is sagebrush. These shrubs carry leaves all year, but they are not evergreens. Sagebrush leaves do not last an entire year. Each spring, the leaves that survived winter, fall off to be replaced by larger, longer leaves. These leaves allow sagebrush to maximize photosynthesis while water is abundant. Later in summer, as conditions dry up and warm up, these larger leaves fall off. They are replaced by smaller, more water efficient, leaves. These leaves remain on the shrubs during winter, a boon to wintering wildlife. A better term for sagebrush leaves is wintergreen.

To add more to the confusion, a person needs to travel to central Idaho and northeastern Oregon. The western larch is a conifer and carries needles. But each fall, larch needles turn yellow and drop off the trees. Through winter, larch branches are bare and new needles are grown each spring. Western larch is a deciduous conifer.

