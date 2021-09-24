Nature Notes: Nutcrackers are busy birds

Nutcrackers then fly off to bury small groups of seeds in caches for later eating. These caches are usually buried about an inch deep in the ground. Since pine seeds mature only in late summer, the birds must harvest and bury enough seeds to ensure a yearlong food supply. They specifically pick cache sites on high ridges likely to sometimes be free of snow since winds often sweep the ridges bare. They also pick south facing slopes likely to melt free of snow early in spring.

The whitebark pine trees benefit in this relationship since nutcrackers disperse the seeds away from the mother trees. The trees have no other means of doing this. They offer specific adaptations to help nutcrackers harvest their seeds. Their pinecones grow on the very ends of branches, making it easier for the birds to reach them. The cones open slightly so birds can reach the seeds but do not fall to the ground where mice and chipmunks might get the seeds. Rodents would either immediately eat the seeds or bury them beneath the mother tree, neither of which helps the trees.