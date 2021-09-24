Nature Notes: Nutcrackers are busy birds

You may see Clark’s nutcrackers in the Ruby Mountains this fall, but they will probably look distracted since these birds will be quite busy. They are in the middle of their annual harvest. This work must to be completed since the gathered food needs to last them a full year, until next fall’s harvest.
If you hike in the Ruby Mountains, then you know this bird, if not by sight then definitely by its call. It is a loud ratcheting “kraaaa”. Nutcrackers often travel in flocks, making the combined calls even more noticeable as they fly between whitebark pine trees high in the mountains.
Clark’s nutcrackers are large jays, gray-colored with long, powerful beaks. At rest, their wings and tails look black. In flight, wings and tail show flashes of white.
They provide a classic tale of a symbiotic relationship, one between a bird and a tree. This relationship is so strong, neither can survive without the other.
A symbiotic relationship is a close bond formed between two living organisms where both organisms benefit. The nutcrackers benefit because whitebark pine seeds are their principal food for the year, (although they also eat limber and pinyon pine seeds.)
They attack and tear apart whitebark pinecones on the trees. Often the sounds of their strong beaks pounding on pinecones can be heard by nearby hikers. The birds have a special adaptation to help carry away pine seeds, a pouch beneath the tongue capable of holding 100 seeds.
Nutcrackers then fly off to bury small groups of seeds in caches for later eating. These caches are usually buried about an inch deep in the ground. Since pine seeds mature only in late summer, the birds must harvest and bury enough seeds to ensure a yearlong food supply. They specifically pick cache sites on high ridges likely to sometimes be free of snow since winds often sweep the ridges bare. They also pick south facing slopes likely to melt free of snow early in spring.
The whitebark pine trees benefit in this relationship since nutcrackers disperse the seeds away from the mother trees. The trees have no other means of doing this. They offer specific adaptations to help nutcrackers harvest their seeds. Their pinecones grow on the very ends of branches, making it easier for the birds to reach them. The cones open slightly so birds can reach the seeds but do not fall to the ground where mice and chipmunks might get the seeds. Rodents would either immediately eat the seeds or bury them beneath the mother tree, neither of which helps the trees.
Nutcrackers cache thousands of pine seeds each September. They return to dig up perhaps a thousand of these caches locations. They can remember cache locations as long as nine months but cannot possibly remember the location of every cache. These forgotten caches contain seeds that have been effectively planted. Seeds in these forgotten caches often germinate and grow into new whitebark pine trees.
Hikers can see evidence of this fact. Whitebark pines are often observed in clusters because several trees grew out of one forgotten cache. Whitebark pines also commonly grow on rocky ridges, because the birds specifically buried their caches on these sites.
This relationship is especially important in the Ruby Mountains. In other mountain ranges, whitebark and limber pines grow in a narrow band near tree line, the highest elevation where trees can survive. In the Rubies, these two pine tree species are the dominate trees in the mountains, the only other pines are pinyon pines lower on the slopes and small areas of bristlecone pines.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared that whitebark pines warrants protection under the Endangered Species Act. Some mountains across the West have lost 80% of their whitebark pines. The two main threats are a foreign fungus called “white pine blister rust” and mountain pine beetles. Blister rust has been found in the Rubies but so far, in small amounts.
If, some day, we should lose our whitebark pines to disease or beetles, we will also lose our Clark’s nutcrackers.