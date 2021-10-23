Nature Notes: Opportunities for winter walks

It is always nice to get out and take a walk or hike a trail. Maybe take the dog so both dog and human get some exercise. But where do you go during winter, when hiking trails in the Ruby Mountains are buried under snow? Do not count on the city of Elko, they do not believe in walking paths. The city offers a mere three-quarter-mile trail along the river with views of a damaged river, graffiti, and back yards. Spring Creek Homeowners Association does believe in walking paths but that does not help Elko residents.

The South Fork State Recreational Area has been adding walking/hiking trails. I counted nine miles of trails on their trail map. As long as walkers begin on the far side of the dam, they can walk along the east lake shore over seven miles, with only one short stretch along a road, and end up along the river south of the causeway. The state park does not just offer hiking trails, but trash cans, benches and trailhead information on length, type of surface, and amount of climb.

Last winter during a cold spell, Cindy and I walked across the dam beside a frozen reservoir. We were rewarded with sounds of screeching and booming coming from the ice.

I stopped in the park office to ask Robert Misiti, Park Superintendent, about their trails. Park personnel over the last three years have put in a lot of work. They obtained a $74,000 grant but all work was done by park personnel.

Robert described the trails as “great additions to the state park, allowing hikers to see more areas of the park.” He said the benches were specifically placed in spots offering good views. Some final details still need to be done. Not all trailheads have the information signs. He welcomes all forms of non-motorized users, walkers, bikers and equestrian but cautions the trails are not for motorized vehicles.

Cindy and I enjoy the Humboldt Trail, also called the Meadows Area. This three-mile loop accesses areas of the South Fork of the Humboldt River. We do not usually walk the whole loop, but use the part of the loop closest to the river.

The west side of the park has trails but they are problematic. A trail does start at the campground and travel north to the dam, along gravel and dirt roads. Robert said some of the roads are very difficult to work on. He described them as being like trying to grade flour. But technically, a person could walk or bike completely around the reservoir.

Some spots, such as the rest rooms at the boat ramp, have park maps showing all the trails. People can also stop in the park office to get a map.

So no more sitting home saying there is no good place to walk. Drive out to South Fork and walk trails while enjoying the scenery of the reservoir and surrounding mountains.

