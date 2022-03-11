Nature Notes: Our growing moose herd

Most people like moose. These long-legged herbivores, largest of the deer family, do not generate much controversy. They are solitary creatures and not apt to chow down on a haystack. As Nevada’s, and specifically Elko County’s, moose population grows, people are happy.

I talked with Kari Huebner, Nevada Department of Wildlife Game biologist for Area 7. She likes moose and likes knowing their numbers are increasing. This area now has a permanent population of moose. During aerial surveys this winter to classify mule deer and elk by gender and age, the surveys also classified 34 moose.

If you have ever asked an NDOW biologist for a population estimate, you know they hate to guess. The farthest Kari would go is to say Elko County probably has more than 50 resident moose. Radio collars have been placed on 10 moose to track their movements.

Having moose move into an area on their own is rare across the West. What is bringing moose to this area are healthy riparian areas, streams with dense stands of willows. Sixteen moose have been observed to winter in the Goose Creek area and summer in southern Idaho. In winter, moose will browse aspens and mountain mahoganies along with willows. With those long legs, they can spend winter in areas having 2-3 feet of snow, where elk cannot.

These moose are believed to have moved into Nevada from southern Idaho and western Utah. Kari does not feel Idaho wolves are somehow pushing moose south. The closest established wolf pack in Idaho is more than 80 miles away across desert landscape. Most likely, moose are doing well in Idaho and Utah, and naturally spreading out.

Of course, I asked Kari where I could see a moose. She hedged by saying it is tough to spot moose since they spend a lot of their time in thick willows. The best area seems to be in NDOW units 071 and 072, around Jarbidge and Elk Mountain.

They have not stopped their outward spread. Moose have been seen as far west as the Santa Rosa Mountains and south into the Ruby Mountains. How far could they spread through Nevada? Kari feels good habitat exists in the mountains of central Nevada, but moose would probably need to be transplanted to those areas. She wonders if the limiting factor on their spread south would be summer heat, since it is known moose cannot tolerate higher temperatures.

NDOW gets a lot of good information from people reporting moose sightings and they have recorded 500 such sightings. Some moose also carry ear tags, so reporting those also help. Kari urged people to call 775-777-2300 or email ndowinfo@ndow.org to report any moose sightings. Most of the past sightings have come from hunters who are in the field at the same time as bull moose are moving around during their October rut.

It is much too early to consider a moose hunting season. No moose have been accidently harvested -- mistaken for elk -- in the last three years. Signs are posted around northern Elko County stating “Know your target, moose have been documented in this area” which seems to be helping reduce the accidental harvest.

