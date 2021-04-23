Nature Notes: Our native dove

Two mourning doves drank from my pond. As I came out the door, they flew off and their wings produced that musical trilling, or whistling sound. After a winter of seeing mostly the invasive Eurasian collared doves, it was nice to have our native mourning doves back.

Elko has two species of doves, one native and the other introduced. The introduced Eurasian collared doves are larger and lighter in color than mourning doves. The Eurasians’ most distinctive characteristic is their dark band circling the back of the neck. Mourning doves are slimmer, brown and carry a dark spot on their cheeks. The easiest way to tell them apart is as they jump off the ground and fly away. In flight, the mourning doves’ tails are long, pointed and edged with white feathers. The Eurasian doves’ tails are fan-shaped with a broad white band. Plus, of course, the mourning doves' wing feathers whistle.

The mourning doves’ calls have been described as a mournful or haunting cuu-UUU-cuu cuu. The Eurasian doves’ calls are often described as a repetitive, slightly annoying, KOO-koo-koo.