Nature Notes: Our native dove

Two mourning doves drank from my pond. As I came out the door, they flew off and their wings produced that musical trilling, or whistling sound. After a winter of seeing mostly the invasive Eurasian collared doves, it was nice to have our native mourning doves back.
Elko has two species of doves, one native and the other introduced. The introduced Eurasian collared doves are larger and lighter in color than mourning doves. The Eurasians’ most distinctive characteristic is their dark band circling the back of the neck. Mourning doves are slimmer, brown and carry a dark spot on their cheeks. The easiest way to tell them apart is as they jump off the ground and fly away. In flight, the mourning doves’ tails are long, pointed and edged with white feathers. The Eurasian doves’ tails are fan-shaped with a broad white band. Plus, of course, the mourning doves' wing feathers whistle.
The mourning doves’ calls have been described as a mournful or haunting cuu-UUU-cuu cuu. The Eurasian doves’ calls are often described as a repetitive, slightly annoying, KOO-koo-koo.
The native mourning doves are one of the most abundant birds in North America. They live in rural areas and around people. Their range covers this continent from southern Canada to all of Mexico and parts of the Caribbean. The Eurasian doves were introduced to the Bahamas during the 1970s and have spread across much of the same range. Scientists are studying how these birds are accomplishing this explosive growth. These doves have spread across the continent much faster than did house sparrows and starlings.
The mourning doves are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 and are extensively hunted as an upland game bird species. Hunters throughout Nevada pursue them during the month of September. The U.S. had 183 million mourning doves before the 2019 hunting season, but this population was 140 million less doves than in 2017.
The Eurasian doves have no protection, no hunting season or limits on their take. These plumper doves are said to be delicious but are not (yet) being hunted as much as they might.
Scientists have been trying to ascertain if the explosive growth of the collared doves population is affecting the mourning doves. The worry is the two dove species might be eating the same foods or nesting in the same spots. Since the Eurasian doves stay here year-round, they can begin nesting much earlier than the migratory mourning doves, (though not all mourning doves migrate south).
So far, there is no evidence of a decline in mourning doves’ numbers due to Eurasian doves. Mourning doves have declined only slightly in Nevada over the last 10 years, a decline that probably has more to do with habitat loss. The hope is the Eurasian doves might settle into a slightly different niche and not affect the mourning doves.