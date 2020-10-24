Nature Notes: Our pinyon/juniper woodlands

The Great Basin contains extensive forests, even if some would rather call them miniature woodlands or pygmy forests. These woodlands are made up of two tree types, the rather brushy Utah junipers and pinyon pines. These two trees so often grow near each other that their stands are called pinyon/juniper woodlands. I will use the term p/j from here on. (The pinyon pine is also sometimes called the piñon.)

Most p/j woodlands grow in regions subject to temperature extremes and limited moisture. They cover as much as 15% of the land area in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. While Elko County has extensive stands, they are nothing like the thick stands south of here and in western Utah. Although they cover millions of acres, p/j woodlands are among the least-studied North American forest types. They provide wildlife habitat and vegetative cover for watershed protection. They also provide pinyon nuts and fuelwood. The species of pinyon pine found in Elko County is singleleaf pinyon, unique among pines since each needle grows separately from the limb, unlike other pines that grow in bunches of two, three or five needles. Singleleaf needles also end in sharp points. Utah junipers have flat, scale-like leaves and purple cones known as juniper berries.