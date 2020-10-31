Nature Notes: Paying Idaho hunters to kill wolves

A group in Idaho is offering a bounty of up to $1,000 on a killed wolf, either by hunters or trappers. The Foundation for Wildlife Management does not call it a bounty, but rather a reimbursement for expenses. But the amount awarded is based on the area where the wolf is killed and not on the amount of expenses. For this article, I will call it a bounty.

The average amount awarded since 2012 has been over $500 per wolf. Any legally harvested Idaho wolf (hunted or trapped) is worth $500. A wolf killed in any of six elk management areas is worth $750, and the full $1,000 is paid for a wolf killed in the Lolo Zone, an area where wolf numbers have reduced the elk herd. The group’s website shows the Lolo Region’s elk population has dropped from 16,000 elk in 1995, to 1,000 elk in 2019. The Lolo Zone is targeted for wolf removal by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG).

First, the hunter or trapper must already be a member of the group, then prove the wolf was legally killed by submitting a copy of their IDFG mortality report. They must also submit receipts for expenses. The group has paid 865 reimbursements since its founding and spent well over $200,000.