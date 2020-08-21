Nature Notes: Quick responses on wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daily, I go to the Elko Interagency Dispatch Center website to look at the Current Incidents list. This shows me new wildfires, their sizes and those already controlled and contained. Lately, there have been a dozen fires that were found and put out before the fires grew to a size over two acres.

So I contacted Matt Murphy, the BLM Elko District Fire Management Officer and asked him how it is done. Matt said firefighters have often been successful at detecting and responding to fires on the first day. He is quick to knock on wood and say luck plays a part, but he also told me what has been happening this summer.

I asked Matt how firefighters find these fires so quickly. The public is often the first to report seeing smoke. Fires reported by the public tend to be vague when communicating the location, and many are not familiar with our terrain. Ranchers are often better at reporting fires since many have been trained in what is needed when reporting a fire.