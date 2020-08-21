Nature Notes: Quick responses on wildfires

Daily, I go to the Elko Interagency Dispatch Center website to look at the Current Incidents list. This shows me new wildfires, their sizes and those already controlled and contained. Lately, there have been a dozen fires that were found and put out before the fires grew to a size over two acres.
So I contacted Matt Murphy, the BLM Elko District Fire Management Officer and asked him how it is done. Matt said firefighters have often been successful at detecting and responding to fires on the first day. He is quick to knock on wood and say luck plays a part, but he also told me what has been happening this summer.
I asked Matt how firefighters find these fires so quickly. The public is often the first to report seeing smoke. Fires reported by the public tend to be vague when communicating the location, and many are not familiar with our terrain. Ranchers are often better at reporting fires since many have been trained in what is needed when reporting a fire.
I have a free app on my phone that shows on a map the locations of recent lightning strikes. This technology allows professionals to know where to look for possible fires. The BLM has a helicopter and an air attack plane that are sent out to scout areas for smoke, areas that had recent lightning strikes. The BLM, along with UNR, has installed a number of fire cameras on mountain tops that can be turned to also look at these spots. They provide about a 30-40% coverage of Elko County.
A very helpful tool comes from the Nevada National Guard. An aircraft has infrared sensors that can detect and give coordinates of hot spots on the ground. It flies at 10,000-feet and can cover the northern half of Nevada in just a few hours.
The National Weather Service uses two MODIS satellites that pass overhead each day. Besides looking at weather, they can also report larger-size hot spots.
Finding the location of a fire is the first part, the second is quick response to putting out that fire. Matt said the district usually has 15-20 fire engines, bulldozers and water tenders but this summer has seen 32 additional resources brought in.
These resources are spread out across the county. Elko, Carlin and Wells typically have three engines each and Midas has one. Plus, volunteer fire departments also respond to wildfires and based on the fire location, may be the first trucks to arrive. Some ranches have their own water tankers and may also respond to fires. Matt said ranchers are also good sources of information on how to get to fires, since they know the roads.
Elko County is made up of many types of land ownership, BLM, USFS, county, tribal, and private. Agreements are in place that fires are fought by the closest resources regardless of land ownership. The paperwork and billing are taken care of later. The same type of agreement is in place between the BLM districts in Elko, Battle Mountain and Winnemucca. Matt gave an example as a fire in northwest Elko County might be first attacked by Battle Mountain crews.
The Covid pandemic touches all aspects of our lives. Matt said rapid response is always important but even more important this year. Fire camps are not something firefighters want to see in a pandemic and every effort is taken to keep wildfires from building to the point fire camps are needed.
I know the problem is going to be that day when dry lightning storms move through the county and start multiple wildfires. Days when all the best efforts at discovery and response are not enough to stop that one fire that takes off and becomes the big one. But these efforts by firefighters have found and stopped many small fires this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!