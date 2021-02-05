Nature Notes: Recognizing the enemy

The battle continues in my backyard. Each year, I write another column telling of my war with the mob of 50-60 house sparrows that come to my feeders. To be able to feed a few native birds, I must feed this mob.
Dealing with these invasive birds is a national problem. I have received emails from around the country on this one subject. People find one of my past Nature Notes columns on the Internet and contact me to ask if I have found anything else to help them deal with their own problems with house sparrows.
House sparrows are native to parts of Asia, North Africa, and Europe. They were introduced to New York City in the 1850s. Since, they have spread across the country as an invasive, non-native species. Their spread has been aided by their ability to live among humans. They often kill and displace native birds. They are famous for taking over nesting sites, territories, and food sources of native birds.
One part of this problem is people do not recognize house sparrows. I have been to peoples’ houses where they say “oh, yes, I feed the local birds.” I look out a window at a feeder full of house sparrows. These invasive birds benefit from kind-hearted people feeding them, to the detriment of local, native birds that cannot get to the feeder.
A neighbor of mine scatters a large amount of bird seed on the ground each day. When I drive past that house, a cloud of house sparrows fly up. I imagine the neighbor feels they are doing something good and has no idea they are hurting local, native birds by ensuring the winter survival of these invasive sparrows.
A lot of people cannot identify any backyard birds, let alone house sparrows, so here is a primer. If you hear loud chirping in the yard, especially this time of year, it is undoubtedly house sparrows. House sparrow calls are quite mechanical, not at all musical, just loud chips. If you see several small birds on the ground, they are most likely house sparrows.
Males are easy to identify. They have gray foreheads, black chins and necks, white cheeks and a brown head. A broad white stripe crosses their wings. Females are nondescript, plain looking birds, best identified by being seen near identified males.
But then, what do people do when they realize they are hurting native birds by feeding invasive birds? Do they stop feeding all birds?
In my yard, I feed only on specially devised feeders modified to slow house sparrow feeding and therefore, allow a few native birds to feed. The feeders do not allow the mob of house sparrows to quickly empty them of seeds. I see a few house finches, juncos, white-crown sparrows and mourning doves managing to get some seeds.
I have not found a way to keep house sparrows away from my feeders, only to slow them down. I tried a couple of trap designs but quickly learned to trap a bird, you must be smarter than that bird, enough said.
Next week, I will describe the feeders I have modified to slow down my mob of house sparrows.