Nature Notes: Recognizing the enemy

The battle continues in my backyard. Each year, I write another column telling of my war with the mob of 50-60 house sparrows that come to my feeders. To be able to feed a few native birds, I must feed this mob.

Dealing with these invasive birds is a national problem. I have received emails from around the country on this one subject. People find one of my past Nature Notes columns on the Internet and contact me to ask if I have found anything else to help them deal with their own problems with house sparrows.

House sparrows are native to parts of Asia, North Africa, and Europe. They were introduced to New York City in the 1850s. Since, they have spread across the country as an invasive, non-native species. Their spread has been aided by their ability to live among humans. They often kill and displace native birds. They are famous for taking over nesting sites, territories, and food sources of native birds.

One part of this problem is people do not recognize house sparrows. I have been to peoples’ houses where they say “oh, yes, I feed the local birds.” I look out a window at a feeder full of house sparrows. These invasive birds benefit from kind-hearted people feeding them, to the detriment of local, native birds that cannot get to the feeder.