Nature Notes: Recovering from the South Sugarloaf fire

The fire burned over a year ago and to find out about recovery efforts I sat down with Josh Nicholes, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger for this area. He said, “In general, I am pleased with everything I have seen.” Grasses and willows have come back strong. Mule deer and elk have been seen in the recovering burned areas.

A series of partners has helped with the recovery work. Josh is thankful for the work done by U.S. Forest Service crews, but also for the help provided by NRCS, NDF, NDOW, along with the nonprofits like Backcountry Horsemen and Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.

The USFS road crew spent this summer at the Gold Creek site. They replaced 86 culverts along with repairing roads and cattle guards. They worked with Elko County road crews in this work. NDOW aerial seeded 2,557 acres. Weed contractors have been hired to spray noxious weeds on approximately 2500 acres. Early Detection, Rapid Response weed treatments were focused along road corridors. Special emphasis was given nasty weeds like medusahead and ventenata grass.