Nature Notes: Recovering from the South Sugarloaf fire

Elko County has had more than its share of wildfires the last two years. Much of the local emotion has gone into the Range 2 fire that burned through the lower Lamoille Canyon. However, the South Sugarloaf fire north of Elko burned a much larger area.
Lightning started the South Sugarloaf fire on August 17th, 2018. On the first day, powered by dry conditions and wind, it burned 1,000 acres. By the time it was contained on September 7, it had burned over 233,462 acres.
It started east of the Bull Run Mountains and ran to the east across the mountains, through an area bordered by the Duck Valley Indian Reservation on the north and Wild Horse Reservoir on the south. It burned across Highway 225 before being contained in the Gold Creek and Sunflower Flats area.
The burned land included 144,682 acres of National Forest-managed land, 78,955 acres of private land, 6,412 of BLM-managed land, and 3,410 of tribal land.
The fire damaged Lahontan cutthroat trout streams, and burned areas having high quality native vegetation and minimal weeds. It destroyed cover near several large sage-grouse leks, as well as brood rearing habitat. One sharp-tail grouse lek also burned over. It removed vegetation from several grazing allotments and destroyed fences.
The fire burned over a year ago and to find out about recovery efforts I sat down with Josh Nicholes, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger for this area. He said, “In general, I am pleased with everything I have seen.” Grasses and willows have come back strong. Mule deer and elk have been seen in the recovering burned areas.
A series of partners has helped with the recovery work. Josh is thankful for the work done by U.S. Forest Service crews, but also for the help provided by NRCS, NDF, NDOW, along with the nonprofits like Backcountry Horsemen and Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group.
The USFS road crew spent this summer at the Gold Creek site. They replaced 86 culverts along with repairing roads and cattle guards. They worked with Elko County road crews in this work. NDOW aerial seeded 2,557 acres. Weed contractors have been hired to spray noxious weeds on approximately 2500 acres. Early Detection, Rapid Response weed treatments were focused along road corridors. Special emphasis was given nasty weeds like medusahead and ventenata grass.
USFS crews, along with partners and volunteers, have constructed a series of beaver dam analogs. These structures simulate beaver dams. They consist of posts driven into stream beds and willow shoots interlaced between them. They help to slow water flow and trap debris after a fire. They also help beavers establish their own dams on fire-damaged streams. The USFS worked with Newmont to place these structures on private lands. The Backcountry Horsemen helped pack in materials and NNSG provided volunteers and lunches for this project.
The Owyhee River canyon, along Highway 225, required the removal of weakened, dead trees along 10.5 miles of river. Two saw crews spent three weeks removing these weakened trees. The wood was donated to elders on the reservation. Wildhorse Crossing Campground in the canyon was heavily damaged. Josh is hoping for reopening the campground next spring. This year’s National Public Lands Day volunteers worked on rebuilding picnic tables. The NNSG has pledged help with planting shade trees.
The BLM and USFS purchased a portable weather station and donated it to the National Weather Service to help with early warning of weather events. In the Hwy 225 corridor, it will provide early warning of possible debris flows. USFS employees assisted in the installation and maintenance of this station.
Some ranches needed to find other places to graze their cattle after the fire removed vegetation from grazing allotments. Future focus will be on working with partners like NRCS, NDF, and others to replace burned infrastructure. Josh hopes to return cattle to allotments at the 2020 turn-out date. The USFS will work with ranchers over fences that need to be replaced.
A few private outbuildings burned and the USFS lost four buildings, three at the Gold Creek Administration Site. The water system has been repaired and a new generator will return electricity to the existing buildings. None of the burned structures will be rebuilt.