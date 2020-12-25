Nature Notes: Removing mountain goats

This year, the National Park Service made significant strides toward that goal with some 79 killed via park operations. A helicopter gunner killed 36 goats in half a day, but that operation was canceled after that one day. This fall, 90 volunteers, in 20 teams, killed 43 goats during a six-week effort.

Teams could take as many mountain goats as possible. They had to make a reasonable attempt to remove the edible meat. Overnight carcass storage was strongly discouraged due to the bears. Carcasses difficult to access or remove could be left after being photographed and pinpointed with GPS. The cape and horns had to be left at the site. Successful applicants had to show proficiency with a firearm and received training in bear spray deployment, backcountry tracking, radio protocols, and species identification before their hunts.

According to their website, Yellowstone National Park has no plans to remove non-native mountain goats but they are concerned about them. Mountain goats were introduced into the Absaroka and Madison mountain ranges in the 1940s and 1950s and established a population in Yellowstone in the 1990s. They are doing well in the northeastern and northwestern portions of the park. The colonization has raised concerns about the goats’ effects on alpine habitats and competition with bighorn sheep, whose range overlaps that of mountain goats.