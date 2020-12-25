Nature Notes: Removing mountain goats

Mountain goats are majestic animals, and many people enjoy watching them in their natural habitat of rocky cliffs in high mountains. In their white coats, they are easy to spot. Hunters enjoy the chance to go after them and bring back that white pelt.
But some people do not appreciate mountain goats in places where they have been introduced outside of their native habitat. They are native only in Alaska, the Canadian Rockies, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
Olympic National Park wants to remove the 725 mountain goats estimated to be on the Olympic Peninsula. Mountain goats threaten visitor safety in their search for salt. In October 2010 a park visitor was killed by a mountain goat on a popular hiking trail. Goats also damage the unique vegetation of the Olympic Mountains. These non-native animals were introduced into the Olympics in the 1920s by hunters.
The park’s removal plan calls for a period of capture and translocation, followed by lethal removal. So far, a total of 412 mountain goats have been removed, with 325 of those successfully released into the nearby Cascade Range. Mountain goats are native to the Cascades and their population in the Cascades is down due to hunting. This fall, 99 volunteers killed 31 goats in the park, and in 2021, culling efforts will switch to aerial operations.
The Grand Tetons National Park also wants to remove their 100 non-native mountain goats. They want to focus on conservation of a small, native population of 100 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in the Teton Range. The presence of mountain goats increases the risk of pathogen transmission to sheep and the potential for food competition.
This year, the National Park Service made significant strides toward that goal with some 79 killed via park operations. A helicopter gunner killed 36 goats in half a day, but that operation was canceled after that one day. This fall, 90 volunteers, in 20 teams, killed 43 goats during a six-week effort.
Teams could take as many mountain goats as possible. They had to make a reasonable attempt to remove the edible meat. Overnight carcass storage was strongly discouraged due to the bears. Carcasses difficult to access or remove could be left after being photographed and pinpointed with GPS. The cape and horns had to be left at the site. Successful applicants had to show proficiency with a firearm and received training in bear spray deployment, backcountry tracking, radio protocols, and species identification before their hunts.
According to their website, Yellowstone National Park has no plans to remove non-native mountain goats but they are concerned about them. Mountain goats were introduced into the Absaroka and Madison mountain ranges in the 1940s and 1950s and established a population in Yellowstone in the 1990s. They are doing well in the northeastern and northwestern portions of the park. The colonization has raised concerns about the goats’ effects on alpine habitats and competition with bighorn sheep, whose range overlaps that of mountain goats.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources introduced mountain goats into the La Sal Mountains in 2013. This was done over the objections of the US Forest Service. Since then, the herd has grown to over 100 goats. Groups are working to have these goats removed, worried about the damage goats are doing to the native vegetation.
Mountain goats were introduced into our Ruby Mountains from Washington in the mid-1960s. Goats were also introduced into the East Humboldt Range ins 1981, also from Washington. This herd in the Ruby Mountains is one of the most southerly introductions, along with the La Sal herd and a few in Colorado. A quick check with the Nevada Department of Wildlife found no plans to remove them.