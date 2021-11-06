Nature Notes: Reopening Lamoille Canyon Road

Losing access to our beloved Lamoille Canyon in the middle of summer was traumatic, to say the least. Reopening the road required a lot of work by a lot of different people.

On Friday, July 30, through Sunday, August 1, some parts of Lamoille Canyon received eight inches of rain. This rain, figured to be a 200-year event, delivered a quarter of the annual precipitation for the canyon. The same storm moved on to damage parts of other national forests in Idaho and Utah.

This vast amount of rain caused 20 debris flows to slide off the canyon sides. The largest left behind mud and boulders over 10 feet deep on the roadway. All the debris flows left behind large boulders, woody material, and soil covering eight miles of road. The flow lowest in the canyon and one of the worst was near the Glacier Overlook, and the highest was near the Terraces Picnic Area.

The Elko County Road Department did some of the earliest work on opening the road. The County Road Supervisor, Dennis Price, told me they were in the canyon Friday evening and again on Sunday evening. They used a loader to open a lane through the numerous debris flows so people could be evacuated from the upper canyon and from Thomas Canyon Campground.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Road Crew quickly closed off the road near the canyon mouth. Local USFS personnel manned the closure to explain the closure to people. Four days after the storm events, engineers from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office arrived to begin assessing the damage to the road.

One problem was hikers on the Ruby Crest Trail unaware of the closure. They expected to be picked up or to simply drive out of the canyon at the end of their hike. For the first week, local USFS personnel drove up the canyon periodically each day to retrieve or escort hikers out of the canyon. Two wilderness rangers also hiked the trail from Harrison Pass to tell hikers what to expect at the other end. Signs posted at Harrison Pass advised hikers to end their Ruby Crest Trail trip using the Colonel Moore or Overland Lake Trail.

The USFS road crew spent eight weeks working on the road. Not only did debris need to be removed from the road, it had to be stored near the campground. Drainage had to be re-established along the road and culverts had to be found, uncovered and cleared. Their goal was to re-open the road to Thomas Canyon by Labor Day weekend. They accomplished this task one week early. Josh Nicholes, district ranger for the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District, told me the cost of reopening the Lamoille Canyon Road ran well over $100,000.

The Elko County Road Crew spent six weeks on the project, with an average of four workers each day in the canyon. The effort cost the county about $49,000. The County Road Supervisor told me the whole effort was a good experience. He feels the county built a strong relationship with the USFS road crew.

Redi Services of Elko played a big part in the reopening. They donated their time and equipment to clean out eight culverts. Cody Austin, manager of Redi Services, told me they used their patented equipment called the Stingray to shoot high pressure water through the culverts and clean out debris.

The worst culvert was near the glacier signs and overlooking Camp Lamoille, where the road is now confined to one lane. That debris flow had choked the culvert with rocks. Cody said that one culvert took a full day to clear. Twice, employees had to crawl into the culvert to drag out larger rocks. The worst was a boulder two feet in diameter and perhaps 100-120 pounds in weight.

Cody said their part in the reopening made them feel good. Lamoille Canyon is important to all residents of Elko County and they were glad to help.

Unfortunately, others did not help. Over the Labor Day weekend, vandals destroyed a gate closing off the road, moved a concrete barrier and stole diesel fuel from road equipment. Since most of the road equipment was rented, the equipment owners had to come in and check their equipment for damage before it could be used again. This was paid for by the USFS. The vandalism delayed the road opening for an additional week.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the entire Lamoille Canyon Road was reopened to motorized vehicles. The National Weather Service placed a Remote Automatic Weather Station in the Thomas Canyon Campground. It provides real-time weather data to monitor the amount of rainfall in the canyon, just in case of another rain event like the last one.

Our access to the full canyon was back. The campground and hiking trails were once again busy, thanks to all the work put into re-opening the road.

