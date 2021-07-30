Nature Notes: Replacing cheatgrass

I was confused -- I had understood that land covered with cheatgrass, called a cheatgrass monoculture, was essentially lost. It is too expensive to try to recover that land, to replace the cheatgrass with more fire-resistant grasses. Simply planting more favorable grasses and forbs would not work. Drill seeding the ground with perennial grasses at maybe 50 seeds/square foot, into ground already containing a cheatgrass seed bank of maybe 200 seeds/square foot, would fail. The cheatgrass would dominate, take up the moisture and nutrients, and not allow the favorable grasses to grow.
But Nevada Gold Mine’s TS ranch has done just that. Over a two-year period, they converted a 2,000-acre field from a cheatgrass monoculture to a field dominated by Siberian wheatgrass. This large field is now more resistant to wildfires.
This field was irrigated decades ago. When the pivots were shut off and removed, the field quickly became covered with cheatgrass. The low elevation and dry site made it prime for cheatgrass to invade. Over the years, the field burned several times in wildfires. Fire helps cheatgrass and cheatgrass helps fire. Those fires firmly sealed this acreage as a cheatgrass monoculture.
In the fall of 2017, a pre-emergent called Imazapic was sprayed on the field using a fixed-wing aircraft. Imazapic kills seedlings, all seedlings. That fall, some of the cheatgrass seeds lying on the soil germinated and Imazapic killed them. Very few other seed types were present to germinate in this field.
The following spring, many more cheatgrass seeds germinated and Imazapic again killed the seedlings before these annual plants could produce more seeds. The next fall, the pre-emergent killed a few more seedlings but by then it had lost its potency after it had spent a year on the soil.
During that same fall, the field was drill seeded with Siberian wheatgrass seeds. These germinated in the spring of 2019. The pre-emergent was essentially gone by then and did not kill most wheatgrass seedlings. More importantly, by that time the cheatgrass seed bank on the soil was seriously depleted. So many cheatgrass seeds had germinated and the seedlings died that much fewer seeds remained.
Much fewer cheatgrass grew that second spring. The wheatgrass seedlings survived, faced with much less cheatgrass competition, and finding more available nitrogen and moisture in the soil. (It also helped that the spring of 2019 was wet.) The field is now a display of tall Siberian wheatgrass plants that help suppress cheatgrass from getting started again.
Chris Jasmine is the Manager of Biodiversity and Rangelands for NGM. He told me the field will be used for grazing, and in dry years like this it is much more reliable feed than a cheatgrass-dominated field. Chris feels it will not stay a wheatgrass monoculture either, as forbs, and even sagebrush, will gradually move in.
I asked Chris if this was a new technique and he said no. Research has shown for the last 20 years that cheatgrass can be replaced using pre-emergents and seeding. Pre-emergents have also been used to rehabilitate land after a fire. But as far as he knows, this is the first large-scale application to be used on private land.
Converting this field means the next wildfire will not roar through it as it did with cheatgrass, a fire that then could move on to burn more valuable grazing lands and adjacent wildlife habitat. The field should burn slower, allowing fire fighters time to arrive and put it out. This field helps protect other valuable ranch lands beyond it.
Chris’s plan is to work on converting cheatgrass-dominated areas each year. By reducing the acres of cheatgrass, he also reduces the danger of wildfires. Chris said “even though sites have gone to cheat, don’t give up, there’s hope.”
The field should burn slower, allowing fire fighters time to arrive and put it out. This field helps protect other valuable ranch lands beyond it.