Nature Notes: Replacing cheatgrass

The following spring, many more cheatgrass seeds germinated and Imazapic again killed the seedlings before these annual plants could produce more seeds. The next fall, the pre-emergent killed a few more seedlings but by then it had lost its potency after it had spent a year on the soil.

During that same fall, the field was drill seeded with Siberian wheatgrass seeds. These germinated in the spring of 2019. The pre-emergent was essentially gone by then and did not kill most wheatgrass seedlings. More importantly, by that time the cheatgrass seed bank on the soil was seriously depleted. So many cheatgrass seeds had germinated and the seedlings died that much fewer seeds remained.

Much fewer cheatgrass grew that second spring. The wheatgrass seedlings survived, faced with much less cheatgrass competition, and finding more available nitrogen and moisture in the soil. (It also helped that the spring of 2019 was wet.) The field is now a display of tall Siberian wheatgrass plants that help suppress cheatgrass from getting started again.

Chris Jasmine is the Manager of Biodiversity and Rangelands for NGM. He told me the field will be used for grazing, and in dry years like this it is much more reliable feed than a cheatgrass-dominated field. Chris feels it will not stay a wheatgrass monoculture either, as forbs, and even sagebrush, will gradually move in.