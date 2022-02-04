Nature Notes: Sage grouse do fine in winter

Winter can be a good time for sage-grouse. These highly adapted birds can actually gain weight over winter so that spring finds them in better shape than at winter’s beginning. This is advantageous since spring is a time of stress during the breeding season.

To have a good winter, sage-grouse need two things, sagebrush and snow. Sagebrush maintains its leaves throughout winter, providing a nutritious food source at a time when other foods are scarce. These birds need to fill their crops with leaves every day. Their crops are a little larger than a golf ball when full.

Snow is so important that sage-grouse choose their winter range based on its depth. The birds prefer to eat low sagebrush and will night roost among it, but they prefer big sagebrush for day roosting. However, sagebrush must extend 10-12 inches above the snow for sage-grouse to use it for feeding and roosting. When snow buries low sagebrush, the birds switch to eating big sagebrush.

They will return to the same general wintering grounds each year. However, they will pick up and move, sometimes as often as daily, depending on snow depths and access to sagebrush. It is important that the birds have large, intact sagebrush landscapes to travel in and select winter areas.

Sage-grouse flock together in the winter, and flocks of several hundred birds may be seen. More birds is a behavioral adaptation among many species, providing lots of eyes and ears to spot predators. Sage-grouse need to remain relatively undisturbed. Flushing sage-grouse forces birds to use up their stored energy reserves as they fly away from perceived danger.

Sufficient snow depth is also important since it helps sage-grouse stay warm. They tunnel into snow at night to escape the bitter cold. They accomplish this feat two ways. While flying over deep, soft snow, they simply land and tunnel downward until buried. If snow is not deep enough for this technique, they use snowdrifts. Often, wind and blowing snow create long narrow snowdrifts downwind of sagebrush plants. These snow drifts occur even when bare ground is visible between the plants. In this case, sage-grouse simply walk into the sides of the snow drifts, tunneling into their centers. As the snow behind them collapses, it seals the birds inside the warmer snow, insulated from wind and nighttime temperatures. The next morning, the birds continue tunneling forward to emerge from the other side of the drift.

During a bitterly cold night at -30 degrees Fahrenheit, birds buried beneath eight inches of snow may experience temperatures of 10-27 degrees above zero. Snow cover can provide a cocoon 40-50 degrees warmer than the night air. Snow burrows allow sage-grouse to expend much less energy to stay warm.

Sage-grouse spend more than half of winter nights buried in snow burrows, especially nights when temperatures are 15 degrees or colder. These snow burrows are so important that birds will fly as much as six miles each evening to reach good tunneling sites. Winters with little or no snow stresses the birds and leaves them in poorer condition for spring breeding.

