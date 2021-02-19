Nature Notes: Sitting and enjoying Lamoille Canyon

It is rare that a project is done in Lamoille Canyon strictly to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the canyon, but a local Rotary Club did just that.
The four backpackers in the above photo had just completed the Ruby Crest Trail on Labor Day of 2020. After four days of sitting on logs, rocks and the ground, they told me they appreciated the chance to sit on a bench. Cindy and I recently visited the canyon and sat on the bench overlooking the Lion’s Camp and Right Fork Canyon, where we talked about how nice it was to just sit and look around.
So I talked to Kevin Dinwiddie of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club. He told me the idea for the benches began after the Range2 fire in 2018, when club members remarked on how important Lamoille Canyon is the people of Elko County. Kevin said many people visit the canyon, not necessarily to hike, but to simply enjoy the scenery. He described seeing visitors at the Glacier Signs pullout, who get out of their car to look at the signs and the scenery for a couple of minutes and then get back into their car and drive on. Getting visitors to spend more time at such scenic spots was important. It came down to something as simple as a place to sit.
The project placed six benches in the canyon at a cost of $5,000. The club got a grant from the Rotary Organization and donations from their own club, plus the other local Rotary Club, the Rotary Club of Elko, and from club members.
This past summer, permits were obtained from the U.S. Forest Service. The “indestructible” benches were ordered from a company in Salt Lake City and clearly marked “Rotary”. Mike Nordwig and Jason Land were instrumental in their installation. Holes were dug using shovels, picks and bars, often in rocky ground and even through old asphalt. Cement columns and bolts secured the benches. Then the visible threads on the bolts were stripped to prevent anyone taking a bench home.
Two benches were placed at the End of the Road with one next to the creek. The others were placed in the upper meadow by the beaver dams, at the overlook above the Lion’s Camp and two at the Glacier Signs overlook.
In fall, poles were erected at both ends of three benches to make them more visible to this winter’s snowmobilers. The worry was when snow covered the benches but not much deeper, a snowmobiler might strike a bench.
The Rotary Club continues to come up with diverse ways people can enjoy the canyon and the Ruby Mountains. They have an event coming up on June 19 called the Ruby Roubaix, or the Ride Around the Rubies. This will involve 200 bicyclists racing a gravel route around the mountains, although it is also intended for the casual rider to enjoy the mountains. It will bring people in from surrounding states and introduce the Rubies to more people. Kevin stressed that both local Rotary Clubs do many good things for the community.