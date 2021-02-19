Nature Notes: Sitting and enjoying Lamoille Canyon

It is rare that a project is done in Lamoille Canyon strictly to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the canyon, but a local Rotary Club did just that.

The four backpackers in the above photo had just completed the Ruby Crest Trail on Labor Day of 2020. After four days of sitting on logs, rocks and the ground, they told me they appreciated the chance to sit on a bench. Cindy and I recently visited the canyon and sat on the bench overlooking the Lion’s Camp and Right Fork Canyon, where we talked about how nice it was to just sit and look around.

So I talked to Kevin Dinwiddie of the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club. He told me the idea for the benches began after the Range2 fire in 2018, when club members remarked on how important Lamoille Canyon is the people of Elko County. Kevin said many people visit the canyon, not necessarily to hike, but to simply enjoy the scenery. He described seeing visitors at the Glacier Signs pullout, who get out of their car to look at the signs and the scenery for a couple of minutes and then get back into their car and drive on. Getting visitors to spend more time at such scenic spots was important. It came down to something as simple as a place to sit.