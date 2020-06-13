Nature Notes: That all important first hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents want their children to get outside more, to enjoy the great outdoors as do the parents. They want their kids to enjoy hiking the beautiful Ruby Mountains and they know that first hike is going to be the most important.

My son told me years after his first hike that I had been too caught up on a destination. I wanted him to see a particular mountain lake, to experience something I knew would turn him into a hiker. I realize now his fun that day was just looking around at the surroundings and enjoying the process of walking; he did not need a destination. He made it to the lake that day, with me pleading at one stage to just walk a little farther. He later became an avid hiker, but probably in spite of that first trip rather than because of it.

With my grandson, I was more patient, as is usual with grandchildren. On his first hike, all he could talk about was lunch and we ended up sitting on a rock to eat while still in view of my pickup. But he still remembers that hike with pleasure.

My advice for parents taking their child on that all important first hike is to have no destination. Be ready to stop and turn around when the child is ready.

Here are three hikes in Lamoille Canyon.