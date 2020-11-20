Nature Notes: The 11,000-foot peaks in the Ruby Mountains

The Ruby Mountains is a range of high, rocky peaks, with many peaks rising over 11,000 feet in elevation. What follows is a tour, both driving and hiking, of the easier ones to see.

The highest peak is Ruby Dome, at 11,387 feet. It stands out boldly against the sky when seen from Spring Creek. Look for a dome or rounded shape. I think it looks like an old-style tent or a gambrel barn roof.

Just to the left (east) of Ruby Dome is a more pyramid-shaped peak, known to many as Pyramid Peak or even Stone Chair Peak but its official name is Ruby Dome-East Peak. At 11,360 feet it is the second highest peak. To the right (west) of Ruby Dome is a rather lumpy shaped peak, Lee Peak, at 11,025 feet. Farther to the left (east) of Ruby Dome-East are two peaks not easily seen, Mount Silliman, at 11,258 feet and Mount Mazama, at 11,040 feet.

As you drive toward Lamoille Canyon, pull off at Pikes Road. Look ahead into Lamoille Canyon, where you can see flat-topped Thomas Peak at 11,344 feet (third highest peak). It rises north of Island Lake but is easily seen from this spot.