Nature Notes: The Butcher Bird

The shrike may be a songbird the size of a robin, but it acts like a raptor. This gray, black and white bird is often seen around Elko perched on a sagebrush or fence wire. It may spend hours scanning the nearby ground before swooping down to kill prey. It picks prey that match its size, things like insects, lizards, mice and small birds. Insects make up to 68% of their diet, especially during breeding season.

In Spanish, it is called El Verdugo, the Executioner. The term loggerhead comes from the large size of its head in relation to its body. The best identifier is a bold black stripe from the beak through each eye. Perched, the wings appear black but in flight, flashes of white show in the wings’ undersides. These birds also have gray backs and white bellies. The thick bill has a small hook on the end to tear apart prey, much like raptors.

They have excellent vision to watch for prey and often hover in flight as they search for prey. They kill their prey with sharp blows of their beak to the back of the prey’s neck. They have earned the name butcher bird from their habit of stashing kills. Grasshoppers or mice may be found dangling from a barb on a barbed wire fence. In the absence of a convenient fence, crickets or sparrows may be impaled on a plant spike or lodged in the fork between a shrub’s branches.

