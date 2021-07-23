Nature Notes: The Butcher Bird

The shrike may be a songbird the size of a robin, but it acts like a raptor. This gray, black and white bird is often seen around Elko perched on a sagebrush or fence wire. It may spend hours scanning the nearby ground before swooping down to kill prey. It picks prey that match its size, things like insects, lizards, mice and small birds. Insects make up to 68% of their diet, especially during breeding season.
In Spanish, it is called El Verdugo, the Executioner. The term loggerhead comes from the large size of its head in relation to its body. The best identifier is a bold black stripe from the beak through each eye. Perched, the wings appear black but in flight, flashes of white show in the wings’ undersides. These birds also have gray backs and white bellies. The thick bill has a small hook on the end to tear apart prey, much like raptors.
They have excellent vision to watch for prey and often hover in flight as they search for prey. They kill their prey with sharp blows of their beak to the back of the prey’s neck. They have earned the name butcher bird from their habit of stashing kills. Grasshoppers or mice may be found dangling from a barb on a barbed wire fence. In the absence of a convenient fence, crickets or sparrows may be impaled on a plant spike or lodged in the fork between a shrub’s branches.
They actually have two very good reasons for such a morbid practice as hanging their meals on barbs or spines. They have a killing beak like raptors but they do not have strong talons like birds of prey. They hang their prey on spines or jam them into crevices to hold them in place so they can tear their prey apart. The second reason is they often cache killed prey for later eating. This ensures they have food available on days where they make no kills. They have excellent memory to remember the location of their cached food and can return to a carcass months after its kill.
I am speaking of two bird species, the northern shrike and the loggerhead shrike. It is possible to distinguish the two species but not easily. If you want to try, the loggerhead shrike has a broad, black band from the beak through the eye and the black band crosses over the top of the beak. The northern shrike has a thinner black band that does not cross over the beak.
The way I tell them apart is by season. The loggerhead shrike is the bird I saw yesterday flitting low between sagebrush. This species spends the summer around Elko, although some may remain year-round. The northern shrike spends its summers in northern Canada and Alaska and winters in our area.
Loggerhead Shrikes are fairly common birds but their numbers have declined and have essentially disappeared from the northeast U.S. Reasons for their decline may be related to pesticide use and loss of habitat.