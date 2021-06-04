Nature Notes: The destroyed Argenta Marsh

As you approach Battle Mountain from the east, driving along I-80, you pass an area that was once one of the largest wetlands in Nevada. Called Argenta Marsh, it was usually described by its vastness and its fish and waterfowl production. The marsh covered 12,000-15,000 acres and bordered the Humboldt River as a labyrinth of sloughs, swamps, river channels and dense willow stands. Argenta Marsh had two large open water areas covering 2,740 acres, with one described as being four miles by one mile in size. In comparison, today’s Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge contains 17,000 acres.
In the early 1800s, it is believed fur trappers working for the Hudson’s Bay Company took 1,500 beavers from the area. Wagon trains traveling the California Trail had to hug the northern hills or circle to the south to bypass its waters.
Early area settlers often described its abundant fishing and hunting. Argenta Marsh contained hundreds of beavers and river otters while river-side meadows held numerous mule deer, pheasants, and other game birds. It contained dense reeds and willow stands, many of which grew some 12 feet tall. its waters contained crappie, bass and other warm-water species.
However, in 1936, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation began the “Humboldt Project”. It benefitted farmers in Lovelock Valley by providing them water when that area’s average annual project rainfall is a scant 5.76 inches. To provide a full-season water supply, the project built and filled Rye Patch Reservoir, which is managed by the Pershing County Water Conservation District. They received their first deliveries of stored water in the Spring of 1941. To supplement a water supply for the project, lands and water rights were purchased in the Battle Mountain area.
In 1955, the Nevada State Engineer ordered that the lands between Battle Mountain and
Argenta be dewatered. In 1959, the marsh was destroyed when the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers dug a channel through the marsh to drain its waters and to move these waters “more efficiently” to Rye Patch Reservoir.
This straight channel, containing the Humboldt River, remains visible from I-80. Taking the waters was not enough and herbicides were then sprayed to kill off the willows and other riparian vegetation. The water table immediately dropped, drying out the land. The abundant wildlife either left the area or were lost.
The dug channel unbalanced the river and headcuts traveled upstream, dropping the water table and drying out more land. The channelization of the Humboldt River through the marsh area increased the speed of flow and therefore enhanced the river’s ability to carry more silt downstream. The river carried off enough silt to shorten the projected life of the Rye Patch Dam downstream.
It was believed the channelization, although since disproven, would speed more water downstream to the Rye Patch Reservoir and make more water available to Lovelock farmers. The area of the destroyed marsh is currently owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and leased to the Pershing County Water Conservation District (PCWCD,) who grazes cattle on the drained marshland. This pasture area of approximately 30,000 acres. It has no dedicated water rights and is used for year-round “dryland grazing”. Useful forage is very limited for much of the year.