Nature Notes: The destroyed Argenta Marsh

In 1955, the Nevada State Engineer ordered that the lands between Battle Mountain and

Argenta be dewatered. In 1959, the marsh was destroyed when the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers dug a channel through the marsh to drain its waters and to move these waters “more efficiently” to Rye Patch Reservoir.

This straight channel, containing the Humboldt River, remains visible from I-80. Taking the waters was not enough and herbicides were then sprayed to kill off the willows and other riparian vegetation. The water table immediately dropped, drying out the land. The abundant wildlife either left the area or were lost.

The dug channel unbalanced the river and headcuts traveled upstream, dropping the water table and drying out more land. The channelization of the Humboldt River through the marsh area increased the speed of flow and therefore enhanced the river’s ability to carry more silt downstream. The river carried off enough silt to shorten the projected life of the Rye Patch Dam downstream.