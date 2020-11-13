Nature Notes: The elevations of Ruby Mountain lakes

The location of every lake in the Ruby Mountains was carefully determined thousands of years ago.
Every lake, properly called a glacial tarn, sits in a glacial cirque, a spot of origin for a glacier. In each spot, snow built up and persisted enough to become a glacier. After the ice melted away, this cirque, or bowl, often collected water, although most bowls later lost their pools of water. Those that retained water are now lakes enjoyed by hikers. Angel Lake is unique since this glacial tarn is accessible by paved road.
Glaciers that developed on the sides of mountain peaks are called alpine glaciers. They developed at a specific spot because that is where the most snow accumulated. As snow fell year after year and did not melt off during summer, the buried snow came under enough weight to change into ice. A glacier was born when that ice began its creeping movement downhill.
This spot on the mountain slope is called the glacier’s accumulation zone. This location depends on three factors: elevation, latitude and aspect.
The elevation needed to build up enough snow increases as latitude decreases. In Northern Canada (high latitudes), glaciers formed near sea level (low elevation), while in Mexico (near the equator) glaciers formed at much higher elevations. British Columbia’s Lake Louise was formed by a glacier at 5,249 feet elevation. Mexico’s Chichimeco glacier formed at 13,500 feet.
In the Ruby Mountains, a glacier formed Seitz Lake at 8,900 feet and Verdi Lake at 10,184 feet. Thirteen other lakes have elevations between those. The average elevation is 9,600 feet.
The East Humboldts are a little farther north. They have Angel Lake at 8,400 feet and Grey’s Lake at 10,674, with the average elevation of seven lakes at 9,340 feet.
The aspect of an accumulation zone is which side of a mountain peak it is on. Most Ruby Mountain lakes are on east or north facing slopes, since that aspect created a little more shade that helped snow persist.
Accumulation zones did not form farther down the slopes, since those areas did not build up enough snow. Most Ruby Mountain peaks top out at 10,000 to 11,000+ in elevation. Areas higher on the slopes did not build up enough snow. For one thing, higher on the slopes there was less area to build up snow but mainly because winter winds often blew snow off those higher ridges and slopes. The snow drifted down and collected at the elevations of the accumulation zones.
Because of these reasons, the accumulation zones in the Ruby Mountains all developed at about the same elevation. The two popular hiking destinations — Lamoille Lake at 9,747 and Island Lake at 9,665 — are close to that average elevation of 9,600 feet.
So many hikers enjoy these high, alpine lakes in the Ruby Mountains. The hikes’ starting elevations are important. Lamoille Canyon is a popular hiking area because we can start hiking at 8,400 feet elevation, so we only need to climb about 970 feet to reach Island and Lamoille Lakes. Griswold Lake sits at a lower elevation of 9,200 feet, but the hike begins at 6,400 feet, requiring a climb of 2,800 feet.
