Nature Notes: The elevations of Ruby Mountain lakes

In the Ruby Mountains, a glacier formed Seitz Lake at 8,900 feet and Verdi Lake at 10,184 feet. Thirteen other lakes have elevations between those. The average elevation is 9,600 feet.

The East Humboldts are a little farther north. They have Angel Lake at 8,400 feet and Grey’s Lake at 10,674, with the average elevation of seven lakes at 9,340 feet.

The aspect of an accumulation zone is which side of a mountain peak it is on. Most Ruby Mountain lakes are on east or north facing slopes, since that aspect created a little more shade that helped snow persist.

Accumulation zones did not form farther down the slopes, since those areas did not build up enough snow. Most Ruby Mountain peaks top out at 10,000 to 11,000+ in elevation. Areas higher on the slopes did not build up enough snow. For one thing, higher on the slopes there was less area to build up snow but mainly because winter winds often blew snow off those higher ridges and slopes. The snow drifted down and collected at the elevations of the accumulation zones.

Because of these reasons, the accumulation zones in the Ruby Mountains all developed at about the same elevation. The two popular hiking destinations — Lamoille Lake at 9,747 and Island Lake at 9,665 — are close to that average elevation of 9,600 feet.

So many hikers enjoy these high, alpine lakes in the Ruby Mountains. The hikes’ starting elevations are important. Lamoille Canyon is a popular hiking area because we can start hiking at 8,400 feet elevation, so we only need to climb about 970 feet to reach Island and Lamoille Lakes. Griswold Lake sits at a lower elevation of 9,200 feet, but the hike begins at 6,400 feet, requiring a climb of 2,800 feet.

