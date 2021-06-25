Nature Notes:The invasion of the crickets

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Growing Mormon crickets pass through eight instars or growth stages, seven as nymphs and the last as adults. It takes them 60 to 90 days to mature depending on temperatures. The first nymphs are about ¼ inch long. Older nymphs are progressively larger and display various colors.

Adult Mormon crickets migrate but they are not headed to some place specific, simply moving to find food. They especially need to find the critical nutrients of protein and salt. They also move to avoid being eaten by the hungry crickets behind them, since they themselves are good sources of protein and salt.

The younger nymph stages move short distances to seek food and shelter. Older nymphs and adults move together in migrating bands. Since they are flightless they may crawl and hop one mile in a day and 25 to 50 miles per season.

They are generally present at one site three or four days. They are active during favorable conditions, mainly in daylight with clear skies and temperatures from 65°F to 95°F. When it is very hot, cloudy, or cold, they shelter and remain inactive. They generally stop moving at night but can keep moving on warm nights.