Cindy and I are the proud parents of five young American kestrels. OK, so we did not lay the eggs or incubate them. Nor did we hunt for food and bring it back to the nestlings.
But I did build the nest box and managed to place it 14 feet above the ground. We also offered plenty of moral support as we watched the eggs become nestlings and finally fledge, or leave the nest box. We feel like parents, anyway.
Kestrels are colorful birds, having mottled, red backs and spotted fronts. They carry two stripes on their faces like other falcons. While females have all mottled red backs, males can be told apart by their blue wings, best seen when perched. Even young males right out of the nest show the blue wings.
Did we receive any thanks for our part in this successful nesting? Not a bit. As a matter of fact, as the nestlings got large enough to perch in the nest box opening, getting ready to leave the nest, the female parent decided it was too dangerous to allow us in our back yard. She began dive bombing us, usually first giving the distinctive call of “killy, killy, killy.”
So we stopped using the back yard for a few days, and let me explain why. The kestrel may be the smallest falcon in North America, about the size of a mourning dove, but it is a close cousin to the larger peregrine falcon. The peregrine is the world’s fastest animal, reaching speeds over 240 mph during dives. It uses that speed to kill other birds in mid-air by punching them with closed “fists.” So even though it was merely a kestrel diving at our heads, it was impressive and effective. As soon as all five young had left the nest, the adults allowed us back into our back yard.
Kestrels are common around Elko and easily seen since they use landscapes produced by people. They are usually seen perched on power lines over open fields. From this high perch, they search the ground for their next meal. Although their old name was sparrow hawk, they mainly eat large insects, but also small mammals, birds, lizards, and snakes. They swoop down and pluck the prey off the ground. They are the only falcon capable of hovering, either beating their wings to stay in place, or facing into the wind and balancing their motionless wings.
Their population declined by about 50% between 1966 and 2015. Much of the reason was not having enough nesting sites. Kestrels are cavity nesters, using holes already excavated by other birds like woodpeckers. The problem is we tend to cut down dead trees and deny both woodpeckers and kestrels with potential nest sites.
Hopefully, this kestrel pair will return next year, since they are monogamous and usually live 11 years in the wild. Consider putting up your kestrel nest box. Plenty of information is available on the Internet. Then you can become a kestrel parent and be chased from your own back yard, but that is a small price to pay for watching kestrels you helped produce.
