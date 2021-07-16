Nature Notes: The ranches of Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines operates the largest gold mines in North America. One might think that would be enough for this joint venture between Newmont and Barrick, but they also operate 11 ranches in Elko, Eureka, Lander and Humboldt counties. To give an idea of the scope of their ranching operations, they manage parts of the land from the Idaho border to Grass Valley north of Austin and from Winnemucca to Wendover.

These ranches include 680,000 acres of private lands. The ranches lease 23 Bureau of Land Management grazing allotments on public land totaling well over 2 million acres. Of the 11 ranches, eight are leased to local operators and three are operated by NGM employees.

Chris Jasmine is the manager of biodiversity and rangelands for NGM. He told me the TS, Horseshoe and Dean ranches -- operated by 30-35 NGM employees -- make up “one of the largest contiguous ranching properties in northern Nevada." The three ranches contain 350,000 private acres.

So I basically asked Chris, “why?” Why does this huge mining operation also own ranches? He explained much of it is to provide access, securing access to water rights, mineral rights, exploration locations and facilities like the TS power plant.