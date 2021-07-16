Nature Notes: The ranches of Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines operates the largest gold mines in North America. One might think that would be enough for this joint venture between Newmont and Barrick, but they also operate 11 ranches in Elko, Eureka, Lander and Humboldt counties. To give an idea of the scope of their ranching operations, they manage parts of the land from the Idaho border to Grass Valley north of Austin and from Winnemucca to Wendover.
These ranches include 680,000 acres of private lands. The ranches lease 23 Bureau of Land Management grazing allotments on public land totaling well over 2 million acres. Of the 11 ranches, eight are leased to local operators and three are operated by NGM employees.
Chris Jasmine is the manager of biodiversity and rangelands for NGM. He told me the TS, Horseshoe and Dean ranches -- operated by 30-35 NGM employees -- make up “one of the largest contiguous ranching properties in northern Nevada." The three ranches contain 350,000 private acres.
So I basically asked Chris, “why?” Why does this huge mining operation also own ranches? He explained much of it is to provide access, securing access to water rights, mineral rights, exploration locations and facilities like the TS power plant.
I asked about access to water rights so Chris explained it this way. NGM needs to dewater their mine pits and wants to put the unwanted water to beneficial use. The TS Ranch has water rights to pump ground water for irrigation, so NGM uses long pipelines to move water from mine pits to the TS. Excess water is also piped to settling basins.
Another important use for ranch lands is to provide opportunities for mitigation. Mining operations necessarily disturb land. They try to avoid disturbances and minimize them but some ground disturbances are unavoidable. NGM then compensates for those disturbances by completing projects in other locations that improve landscapes for wildlife such as sage-grouse and mule deer, along with improving stream values. Mitigation work includes things such as improvement of riparian areas, restoration of sagebrush habitat, planting perennial grasses, and installing fire breaks.
This idea is so important that NGM completes some mitigation projects in advance, called mitigation banking. These completed projects are used to mitigate future ground disturbances by mining operations.
Chris was quick to point out NGM’s ranches are expected to make a profit. They operate on their own, with separate budget from the mining operations. NGM does pay for mitigation projects since those are used for the mining operations.
When NGM awarded leases for eight ranches, they looked for local ranchers with a progressive attitude, ranchers who were interested in trying new procedures and techniques to improve the ranching operations.
Chris said “we make sure we are doing the right thing for the land.” One important project is reducing the cheatgrass on private lands and breaking the fire cycle by converting cheatgrass monocultures to perennial grasses. Another is rehabilitating land from recent fires. These are approached as business decisions to improve ranchlands and continue ranching into the future.