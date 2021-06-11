Nature Notes: The stately white egret

A white bird stands out. A white bird standing in a local stream or reservoir hardly seems to fit this area with its sagebrush and mountains. The snowy egret would fit better in Florida mangrove swamps. Its regal look is an entirely white plumage, along with a long, slender black bill, slender black legs and bright yellow feet.

Of course, the snowy egret is only one of three egrets seen locally. The snowy egret is the only one with a black bill. The other two egrets have yellow bills. The great egret is considerably larger than the snowy and has black legs. It is often seen standing in deeper water to feed. The cattle egret is smaller and more compact, with yellow legs. It is most often seen in fields, near livestock.

One way you might see snowy egrets is in their nesting colonies, often in willow thickets along the Humboldt River. The white birds stand out among the green willows. There may be several dozen in the willows and others flying overhead.

The snowy egret eats a variety of water-related food, like worms, aquatic insects, crayfish, snails, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and snakes. Their diet is mostly composed of 75% fish and 25% crustaceans.