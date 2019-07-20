Engines are growling as a BLM weed crew backs two UTVs off their trailers, in preparation for another day’s battle against weeds.
Today’s target is Scotch thistle, a spiny plant reaching 5 to 7 feet in height which is labeled as a noxious weed. This thistle can grow so thick they form impenetrable thickets.
The crew has named one spot near us the Scotch forest and another the jungle. The attack will be made using two pickups and two UTVs, all of which carry tanks, pumps and spray hoses.
We are north of White Rock, in an area that burned during the Oil Well fire. This thistle infestation was recently found and this is the first year of attacking it. This will not be the last year of attack either.
July is nearing the end of the effective spraying season since the thistles are now flowering. The hope is when crews return next year they will find smaller thickets and fewer thistles. These attacks will need to continue for several years to have any hope of eradicating the thistles.
Sam Cisney is the BLM Elko District Weeds Lead. She explained to me that Scotch thistle is a biennial plant. The first-year plants are flat rosettes only an inch or two high and difficult to find. During the second year, the plant grows to become the tall, very visible thistles.
It is difficult to target the rosettes but when sprayed, that eliminates the second-year plant. Scotch thistle can produce 20,000 seeds per plant and seeds on the ground can wait to germinate for years, so it is an ongoing process.
Nevada has an official list of 54 noxious weeds. Elko County has a bad weed problem and Cisney’s weed crews concentrate on the worst noxious weeds: white top, Scotch thistle and knapweed. Her weed crews have a goal of early detection, rapid response to invasive plants. There are some very bad invaders moving in, like Dyer’s woad, yellow star thistle, ventenata dubia and medusahead.
Burr buttercup is the bane of so many homeowners. Although not classified as a noxious weed, the weed crews do target it on recreation areas. Cheatgrass is sometimes treated before areas are seeded with more desirable plant species.
Josh Brunk is the Weeds Crews Lead. He is one of three permanent employees, along with six seasonal employees. Contractors are also used, with five contracts assigned this year.
I asked Brunk how this mass of thistle might have gotten started. He said the ground disturbance from the fire set the stage. Somehow seeds came in, probably on vehicles, and this year’s abundant moisture has definitely helped all weeds.
The Elko BLM District is so huge and the weed problem is so bad that Cisney and Brunk have to prioritize their fight. Much of it comes down to funding. Burned areas have higher priorities since weed treatment money is part of the firefighting response budget. Weeds in sage-grouse habitat have a high priority. Landowners and ranchers also request areas to treat.
Cisney said “you have to keep your eye on the battle, and some days are rough.” What keeps her going is seeing areas where treatment has helped, but this is a continual war. Often, the word eradication is not used, since the hope is to simply control some weed infestations.
Some places around the county are bad for certain weeds. The Tuscarora area is bad for white top, Boulder Valley has a bad infestation of medusahead, Spring Creek has Dyer’s woad, and Susie Creek has Scotch thistle.
Spraying begins in May, as weed crew members begin work, and continues until flowering is over in middle summer. It picks up again in fall, when pre-emergent is applied to help keeps seeds from sprouting during the next spring. In between, weed infestations are inventoried. Crews drive areas, looking for weeds and marking GPS locations on tablets for later treatment. Some new inventory technology is being developed like drones and satellite imagery.
Much of the weed fight involves education of the public. Sam and Josh work to teach landowners, recreationists, and ranchers how to identify and report weed infestations to the BLM. The public can also learn ways to control weeds and hit them in the early stages of an infestation.
Cisney hopes more residents will become involved with the effort, learn more about the severity of the weed problem, learn to identify weeds and how to control them. She said “it (weeds) is a big, challenging issue, it is not easy, but it is worthwhile.”
The BLM is available to answer weed questions and provide technical support. Private landowners can get help fighting weeds from the Humboldt Watershed Cooperative Weed Management Area. Other sources of weed help are the Conservation Districts, UNR Extension, Forest Service, and Nevada Department of Agriculture.
