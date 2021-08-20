Nature Notes: There was once a geyser field

At one time, the Beowawe geyser field was quite famous. About four miles southwest of the small town of Beowawe is a large, opaline sinter terrace built over centuries of a silica material laid down by hot springs. According to a 1998 U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin, the Beowawe sinter terrace is over 200-feet high, a mile long and is one of the most imposing such terraces in North America. It incorporated fumaroles and at least 50 hot springs. Its number of active geysers was second only to Yellowstone National Park. One report described 12 to 27 active geysers erupting to heights of over 20-feet. A report in 1934 specified that five small natural geysers were then erupting. In the early 1900s, it was a tourist attraction as people got off trains at Beowawe to view them. Several web pages dedicated to the world’s geysers list Beowawe among the other famous ones located in Yellowstone, Alaska, New Zealand, Siberia, and Iceland.
However, these geysers were destroyed. Early studies in the 1960s found underground water temperatures were the hottest found in Nevada, at 213-216 degrees Celsius. This made the terrace ideal for geothermal development. Exploration drilling quickly caused geyser activity to cease on the terrace, although geysers on the valley floor increased their activity. Wells were drilled to use the geothermal heat for generating electricity. Around 1972, vandals destroyed the caps on some steam wells, releasing a large amount of steam and after that, all geysers ceased eruptions.
In 1985, The Beowawe power plant began producing 16.7 megawatts of electrical power. It remains a geothermal power plant today. The plant is currently owned by Beowawe Power, LLC and operated by Terra-Gen Power, producing 19 Megawatts of power.
Steamboat Springs south of Reno was the third largest geyser field in North America. These geysers had much the same story. That sinter terraces contained 25 geysers. In 1860, one of them was erupting to a height of 80 feet. At least 21 of them remained active until 1987. Then a company exploited geothermal energy near the geyser field, which lowered the water table and all geyser activity ceased.
Geothermal energy is a clean source of electrical power, but it is easy to forget what was given up producing it.