Nature Notes: There was once a geyser field

At one time, the Beowawe geyser field was quite famous. About four miles southwest of the small town of Beowawe is a large, opaline sinter terrace built over centuries of a silica material laid down by hot springs. According to a 1998 U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin, the Beowawe sinter terrace is over 200-feet high, a mile long and is one of the most imposing such terraces in North America. It incorporated fumaroles and at least 50 hot springs. Its number of active geysers was second only to Yellowstone National Park. One report described 12 to 27 active geysers erupting to heights of over 20-feet. A report in 1934 specified that five small natural geysers were then erupting. In the early 1900s, it was a tourist attraction as people got off trains at Beowawe to view them. Several web pages dedicated to the world’s geysers list Beowawe among the other famous ones located in Yellowstone, Alaska, New Zealand, Siberia, and Iceland.